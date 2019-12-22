Quick links

Celtic

Sheffield Wednesday

Scottish Premiership

Report: Celtic pursuing deal for Jordan Rhodes

Olly Dawes
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic reportedly want to sign striker Jordan Rhodes next month.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale, Preston on Saturday 24th August 2019.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic hold an interest in bringing Jordan Rhodes to Parkhead during the January transfer window.

It's stated that boss Neil Lennon wants another striker brought in during the January window to support Odsonne Edouard, knowing the busy schedule Celtic will have in 2020.

Rhodes is now believed to be a target, and with Sheffield Wednesday seeking to bring in a new striker themselves, Rhodes could just be available.

 

It would likely be a loan move for Rhodes, and he presents another option after recent links to Slovan Bratislava hitman Andraz Sporar.

Rhodes, 29, has been a bit-part player under Garry Monk this season, but remarkably scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest last weekend, in just his second Championship start of the season.

A high-earner at Hillsborough, Rhodes may not have a long-term future with the Owls, so Celtic swooping in does make some sense.

Jordan Rhodes (C) of Sheffield Wednesday heads the ball at goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at The New York Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

Rhodes is a Scotland international as recently as 2017 and still knows where the net is, and landing him as a short-term solution would give Celtic time to weigh up summer options, when better targets are likely to be available.

Leigh Griffiths is still making his way back whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't offered much yet, so Rhodes – a fox in the box type rather than the all-round play of Edouard – could really help Lennon's side in a busy second half of the season.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

