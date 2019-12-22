Report: Celtic pursuing deal for Jordan Rhodes

Celtic reportedly want to sign striker Jordan Rhodes next month.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic hold an interest in bringing Jordan Rhodes to Parkhead during the January transfer window.

It's stated that boss Neil Lennon wants another striker brought in during the January window to support Odsonne Edouard, knowing the busy schedule Celtic will have in 2020.

Subscribe

Rhodes is now believed to be a target, and with Sheffield Wednesday seeking to bring in a new striker themselves, Rhodes could just be available.

It would likely be a loan move for Rhodes, and he presents another option after recent links to Slovan Bratislava hitman Andraz Sporar.

Rhodes, 29, has been a bit-part player under Garry Monk this season, but remarkably scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest last weekend, in just his second Championship start of the season.

A high-earner at Hillsborough, Rhodes may not have a long-term future with the Owls, so Celtic swooping in does make some sense.

Rhodes is a Scotland international as recently as 2017 and still knows where the net is, and landing him as a short-term solution would give Celtic time to weigh up summer options, when better targets are likely to be available.

Leigh Griffiths is still making his way back whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't offered much yet, so Rhodes – a fox in the box type rather than the all-round play of Edouard – could really help Lennon's side in a busy second half of the season.