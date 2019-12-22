Report: Arsenal to ask Arteta about move for German attacker as possible first signing

Arsenal reportedly want German attacker Kevin Volland in January.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kevin Volland during the January transfer window.

It's claimed that the Gunners have been scouting Volland this season, and will now put his name forward to new boss Mikel Arteta as his potential first signing at Arsenal.

Volland's recent form has been decent, picking up a goal and four assists in his last 10 games, with Arsenal scouts seemingly keeping tabs on him.

Over the course of the season, the German international has registered seven goals and six assists, whilst he has smashed 14 goals in each of his last two Bundesliga seasons.

The 27-year-old is strong and dangerous in front of goal, whilst his versatility makes him appealing given that he can play up front or out wide.

Yet having featured prominently on the right flank in recent years and cutting inside onto his left foot, signing Volland seems a little strange having splashed out for Nicolas Pepe over the summer.

A striker isn't exactly needed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the club, so unless the plan is to play him down the left, this one seems a little odd.

Volland has predominantly played as a central striker for Leverkusen this season, so maybe Arsenal are just preparing for the worst, just in case Aubameyang or Lacazette leave.