Report: Arsenal player intends to move to MLS

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reportedly plans to stay until the end of the season.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil plans to move to Major League Soccer, according to Bleacher Report.

It has been reported that Ozil will not leave Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahce on loan in the January transfer window.

The report has also claimed that the German star intends to stay at the Gunners for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid ace reportedly plans to play for a club in MLS.

 

Leaving Arsenal

Ozil’s importance in the Arsenal team has dwindled in recent times, as his lack of consistency and failure to step up in big games have made some fans of the North London club lose faith in him.

Although in terms of talent, there is no doubt over the German, he has not always produced the goods when it matters.

One suspects that Arsenal will not miss Ozil much should he decide to part company with the Premier League club at the end of the season.

