Report: Arsenal man leaving after Mikel Arteta arrival, club already lined up

A general view of the corner flag during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Freddie Ljungberg will reportedly leave Arsenal to become the new manager of Malmo.

Fredrik Ljungberg of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Freddie Ljungberg is set to leave Arsenal and become the new manager of Malmo, according to Sportal.se.

Ljungberg was the interim-manager of Arsenal following the departure of Unai Emery, but with Mikel Arteta having been appointed in the role on a permanent basis, the future of the former Sweden international is wrapped up in uncertainty.

It has been reported by Sportal.se that the 42-year-old Arsenal fan favourite is set to become the new manager of Swedish club Malmo.

 

Sensible move?

Ljungberg has done well as a coach at Arsenal, and perhaps it is time for the Swede to become a manager in his own right.

The former West Ham United player has got enough experience already, and it is time that he uses it to make a name for himself as a manager.

Perhaps in the coming years Ljungberg could return to the Emirates Stadium as a manager of the Arsenal first team, as he is only 42 years of age now and could have a long career in management.

Interim Manager of Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...

