Rafa Benitez, Djimi Traore & Napoli praise Liverpool on Twitter

Liverpool are champions of the world following their win against Flamengo.

Rafa Benitez, Djimi Traore and Napoli sent classy messages to Liverpool after they secured their first FIFA Club World Club against Flamengo last night.

Liverpool needed extra-time to beat the Brazilian side 1-0, with Roberto Firmino scoring the only goal of the game against his fellow countrymen.

It was Firmino who previously struck an injury-time winner against Monterrey to help Liverpool to the finals and it was his goal which sealed yet another trophy for the Merseyside club.

After the game, former Liverpool manager, Benitez, former player, Traore and Italian giants Napoli, who faced Klopp's side in the Champions League this season, sent these classy messages from their Twitter accounts:

Liverpool are in top of the world. Congratulations to all Liverpool players and fans enjoy the moment. Well deserve it for Klopp and is coaching staff.2019 was fantastic achievement for the @LFC #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) December 21, 2019

Congratulations to @LFC on becoming world champions. #ClubWC — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 21, 2019

Benitez was in charge the last time Liverpool featured in the Club World Cup, but they were unable to land the trophy back then.

This time around, a lot of drama has surrounded Liverpool on their way to this trophy because of their League Cup quarter-final commitments.

In the end, the Reds opted to send the kids to play Aston Villa, and despite losing 5-0, everything paid off for Klopp in the end because they walked away with the trophy they were looking for.

Now, Liverpool will turn their attention back to Premier League matters and trying to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They face second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day, with Brendan Rodgers side recently losing away at Manchester City.

The Foxes are 10 points behind the European Cup holders, with Pep Guardiola's side 11 points behind – not forgetting that the chasing duo have also played a game extra.