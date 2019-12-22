Rafa Benitez, Djimi Traore & Napoli praise Liverpool on Twitter

Quick links

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp gives instruction to Mohamed Salah during the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019...
Liverpool are champions of the world following their win against Flamengo.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...

Rafa Benitez, Djimi Traore and Napoli sent classy messages to Liverpool after they secured their first FIFA Club World Club against Flamengo last night.

Liverpool needed extra-time to beat the Brazilian side 1-0, with Roberto Firmino scoring the only goal of the game against his fellow countrymen.

 

It was Firmino who previously struck an injury-time winner against Monterrey to help Liverpool to the finals and it was his goal which sealed yet another trophy for the Merseyside club.

After the game, former Liverpool manager, Benitez, former player, Traore and Italian giants Napoli, who faced Klopp's side in the Champions League this season, sent these classy messages from their Twitter accounts:

Benitez was in charge the last time Liverpool featured in the Club World Cup, but they were unable to land the trophy back then.

This time around, a lot of drama has surrounded Liverpool on their way to this trophy because of their League Cup quarter-final commitments.

In the end, the Reds opted to send the kids to play Aston Villa, and despite losing 5-0, everything paid off for Klopp in the end because they walked away with the trophy they were looking for.

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, gives instructions from the dugout during the FIFA Club World Cup final on December 21, 2019 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Now, Liverpool will turn their attention back to Premier League matters and trying to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They face second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day, with Brendan Rodgers side recently losing away at Manchester City.

The Foxes are 10 points behind the European Cup holders, with Pep Guardiola's side 11 points behind – not forgetting that the chasing duo have also played a game extra.

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City makes a point to Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad...

