Photo: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Oxlade-Chamberlain injury

The Liverpool midfielder suffered an injury in Qatar last night.

Liverpool are officially world champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Flamengo 1-0 after extra time in Qatar last night to win their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup title.

But an injury to Oxlade-Chamberlain put a downer on the celebrations for Liverpool.

The former Arsenal man went over on his own ankle on 75 minutes and was seen wearing a protective boot after the game, along with using crutches.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured an injury-hit time of it at Liverpool since joining in 2017, and spent more than a year on the sidelines with a knee problem across 2018 and 2019.

And Trent Alexander-Arnold's reaction to the injury summed up what a lot of fans might've been feeling.

The Reds' right-back looked disappointed for his team-mate.

Klopp said at full-time that more time was needed to discover the extent of the problem, so it remains to be seen if it's very serious or not.