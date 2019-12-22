Photo: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Oxlade-Chamberlain injury

The Liverpool midfielder suffered an injury in Qatar last night.
Liverpool are officially world champions.
Jurgen Klopp's side beat Flamengo 1-0 after extra time in Qatar last night to win their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup title.
But an injury to Oxlade-Chamberlain put a downer on the celebrations for Liverpool.
The former Arsenal man went over on his own ankle on 75 minutes and was seen wearing a protective boot after the game, along with using crutches.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured an injury-hit time of it at Liverpool since joining in 2017, and spent more than a year on the sidelines with a knee problem across 2018 and 2019.
And Trent Alexander-Arnold's reaction to the injury summed up what a lot of fans might've been feeling.
The Reds' right-back looked disappointed for his team-mate.
Klopp said at full-time that more time was needed to discover the extent of the problem, so it remains to be seen if it's very serious or not.
Have something to tell us about this article?