Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Photo: Robbie Burton spotted in Arsenal training

Shane Callaghan
Robbie Burton of Arsenal holds off Stephen Walker of Middlesbrough during the match between Middlesbrough U18 and Arsenak U18 in the FA Youth Cup on February 2, 2018 in Bishop Auckland,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Robbie Burton was among the Arsenal players included in Mikel Arteta's first session.

Mikel Arteta has taken his first training session as Arsenal boss.

The Gunners appointed their former midfielder as Unai Emery's long-term successor in North London on Friday.

Arteta watched on from the stands as Arsenal drew 0-0 away to Everton on Saturday.

But there has been no day off for the players who are preparing for the hectic festive schedule.

 

The Spaniard drilled his players for the first time this afternoon and there were one or two surprises it seems. Fitness coach Shad Forsythe was photographed obstructing the players with a large pad, presumably in a bid to improve their conditioning for the physical aspect of the Premier League.

But a certain Robbie Burton was also training with the big boys. The Welshman, who joined Arsenal at the age of six, mixed it with the senior players for Arteta's debut session.

The 19-year-old, who captains the clubs's Under-23 team, has never made a senior appearance for the Emirates Stadium club, though he was an unused substitution in a League Cup visit of Nottingham Forest in September.

Here's some images of Arteta's first day:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch