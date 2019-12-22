Photo: Robbie Burton spotted in Arsenal training

Robbie Burton was among the Arsenal players included in Mikel Arteta's first session.

Mikel Arteta has taken his first training session as Arsenal boss.

The Gunners appointed their former midfielder as Unai Emery's long-term successor in North London on Friday.

Arteta watched on from the stands as Arsenal drew 0-0 away to Everton on Saturday.

But there has been no day off for the players who are preparing for the hectic festive schedule.

The Spaniard drilled his players for the first time this afternoon and there were one or two surprises it seems. Fitness coach Shad Forsythe was photographed obstructing the players with a large pad, presumably in a bid to improve their conditioning for the physical aspect of the Premier League.

But a certain Robbie Burton was also training with the big boys. The Welshman, who joined Arsenal at the age of six, mixed it with the senior players for Arteta's debut session.

The 19-year-old, who captains the clubs's Under-23 team, has never made a senior appearance for the Emirates Stadium club, though he was an unused substitution in a League Cup visit of Nottingham Forest in September.

Here's some images of Arteta's first day:

