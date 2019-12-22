Phil Thompson praises Newcastle's Miguel Almiron & comments on Steve Bruce's celebrations

Newcastle United recorded yet another three points on Saturday as they currently sit in the Premier League's top 10.

Phil Thompson has praised the 'terrific' Miguel Almiron after he scored his first goal for Newcastle United during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Sky Sports pundit also jokingly mocked Steve Bruce's reaction to Almiron's goal, as he stated that the Newcastle managers celebrations were 'not very Duncan Ferguson-like'.

Whilst in interim charge of Everton, Ferguson has been seeing jumping with joy on the touchlines and hugging the ball boys in the process when goals have been scored by the Toffees.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (21/12/19 at 5:45 pm), Thompson praised Almiron for how he lifted St James' Park with his first goal for the club and compared Bruce's celebrations to Ferguson's.

“You could see the delight on all the players,” Thompson told Soccer Saturday. “It was an absolutely terrific strike. It was wonderful. The smile on his face just lit up St James' Park. He ran towards the corner flag, everyone chased him over there.

“Andy Carroll was lifting him up in the air. He threw his shirt up in the air. Then I have seen Steve Bruce running down the touchline. Not very Duncan Ferguson like. He only got halfway and thought that's a little bit too far.

“He spoke at the press conference, Steve Bruce, about Almiron. You could feel that trust from a manager in a player and that he knows what he brings to the side. You had Andy Carroll up front and Joelinton. Two big fellas, not the quickest, and he has that pace. He can drag it and go 40 and 50 yards.”

It has been a long wait for Almiron but he has finally found the back of the net for Newcastle, who recorded a very valuable three points against Palace.

The Magpies, who were tipped for relegation by some at the start of the season, are now sitting comfortably in the Premier League's top 10.

Newcastle's attention will now focus to a Boxing Day clash against Manchester United, who they beat at St James' Park earlier on in the season.