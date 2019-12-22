Paul Merson thinks Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura has been undervalued

Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to close the gap on the Champions League places today.

Paul Merson has claimed that Lucas Moura has gone 'under the radar a lot' because of his Tottenham teammates Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

The Sky Sports pundit seemingly suggested that Moura is not looked at when Tottenham are being praised because the attention is on the likes of Son, Kane and Alli.

The above three players have been key for Jose Mourinho since his arrival, with Son and Kane also producing top performances for Spurs last season despite a number of indifferent results.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (21/12/19 at 1:10 pm), Merson thinks that Moura doesn't get a look in because of his three attack-minded teammates.

"I think so [we have underrated Moura]," Merson told Sky Sports. "I think he's a good player. I think he goes under the radar a lot. I think it's because of Son and Kane, we don't really look at him, and Alli as well."

It could be argued that Moura was hard done by last season when he was dropped to the bench by then-manager Mauricio Pochettino for the Champions League final.

Moura's hat-trick during the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final against Ajax was arguably the greatest performance by a Spurs player, but he was the unfortunate one to miss out.

During the last few months of Pochettino's reign, Moura once again found himself on the bench, but since Mourinho's arrival, things have changed for the former PSG man.

Moura scored a brilliant goal at Wolves last time out, and with Spurs closing the gap on the top-four places, he will be expected to make the starting XI once again when Mourinho's men take on rivals, Chelsea.