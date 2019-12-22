Quick links

'Outstanding', 'Immense': Some Arsenal fans react to 24-year-old's latest performance

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal drew 0-0 away at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal ended the Freddie Ljungberg era with a 0-0 draw away at Everton on Saturday afternoon as new boss Mikel Arteta watched on from the stands.

It was quite a strange situation given that both teams had appointed new managers before the game, with Everton announcing Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss too.

The game did play out like students going through the motions in the final days of a supply teacher's stint, with Duncan Ferguson and Ljungberg unable to get a big performance out of their players.

 

This game won't live long in the memory for most, even with Ljungberg giving chances to young players such as Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

It was defender Calum Chambers who stood out though, starring alongside David Luiz at centre back as the Gunners kept a rare clean sheet.

Chambers has shown real promise this season, especially when played at centre back rather than at right back, and fans have been hailing his display.

Many named him as the man of the match, just like BT Sports did, branding him 'immense' and 'outstanding' in Saturday's stalemate.

Some feel that Chambers has now proven himself as Arsenal's best defender this season, and feel that he should be in the team on a regular basis.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

