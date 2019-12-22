'Outstanding', 'Immense': Some Arsenal fans react to 24-year-old's latest performance

Arsenal drew 0-0 away at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal ended the Freddie Ljungberg era with a 0-0 draw away at Everton on Saturday afternoon as new boss Mikel Arteta watched on from the stands.

It was quite a strange situation given that both teams had appointed new managers before the game, with Everton announcing Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss too.

The game did play out like students going through the motions in the final days of a supply teacher's stint, with Duncan Ferguson and Ljungberg unable to get a big performance out of their players.

This game won't live long in the memory for most, even with Ljungberg giving chances to young players such as Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

It was defender Calum Chambers who stood out though, starring alongside David Luiz at centre back as the Gunners kept a rare clean sheet.

Chambers has shown real promise this season, especially when played at centre back rather than at right back, and fans have been hailing his display.

Many named him as the man of the match, just like BT Sports did, branding him 'immense' and 'outstanding' in Saturday's stalemate.

Some feel that Chambers has now proven himself as Arsenal's best defender this season, and feel that he should be in the team on a regular basis.

Calum Chambers has started 3 Premier League games in central defence so far this season - keeping 2 clean sheets in that time. For context, we’ve kept just 1 clean sheet in the other 16 games. Once he’s back from suspension, he has to be in there more consistently. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 21, 2019

Chambers has been assured & consistent this season. Arguably our best defender #Arsenal #Afc — Afas (@Alcapone247) December 21, 2019

I love how everyone jumps on Chambers when he has one poor performance, when the reality is he’s been our best defender this season. — H (@AFC_Haitham) December 21, 2019

Xhaka and Chambers both great today. Unfortunate to be without Calum next game — afcRubz (@afcViking) December 21, 2019

Not a great game by any standard but impressed with Lucas today looked much better but MOM for sure was Chambers, outstanding display. #EVEARS — David Stanbra (@DavidAFCStanbra) December 21, 2019

Calum chambers has been very good again today — AFCScotty (@afc_scotty) December 21, 2019

Chambers has to start every game. Solid. — The Arsenal (@AFC5994) December 21, 2019

Chambers has been outstanding today easily MOTM — Tate (@tb18afc) December 21, 2019

I'll take that. We didn't lose and a clean sheet. Chambers was immense and my MOTM. So much work to do but it's a start. — Rach (@AFCRach) December 21, 2019