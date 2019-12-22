One Tottenham Hotspur player really impressed with Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur will face Chelsea on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier has spoken highly of Chelsea to The Guardian.

Spurs will take on Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both the Blues and Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four of the league table this season.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 17 matches, just three points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Dier, who can also operate as a central defender, has been impressed with how Chelsea are doing under manager Frank Lampard.

Dier told The Guardian: “I see a lot of us four years ago in this Chelsea team. I think there’s a lot of similarities from when we started out with Pochettino and what Chelsea are doing now, and it’s really nice to see all these young players getting a chance there, and not just getting a chance but proving they deserve their chance.

“They’re performing at a consistent level, which is really good, and they all look very hungry which is good for people that are a bit older. They’re pushing everyone. They have a young manager as well and they seem to be playing a very good style of football, a very brave style of football.”

Big game

With both Tottenham and Chelsea challenging for a Champions League place this season, Sunday’s London derby between the two sides is a big game.

It should be a very entertaining and fierce London derby, especially given how successful Mourinho was as the Chelsea manager.

There should be a few goals in the game as well, and one should not be surprised if there is late drama.