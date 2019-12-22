Quick links

Celtic

Neil Lennon reacts to 'pathetic' comments about Scott Brown

Shane Callaghan
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic's Scott Brown is an expert at upsetting opposition players.

Scott Brown celebrates victory with Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has labelled Loic Damour as 'pathetic' following his comments about Scott Brown.

The Hoops beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle in midweek and Damour made headlines for his post-match comments.

He claimed that the Celtic captain - who was booked after 17 minutes by referee Bobby Madden - can do 'whatever he wants on the pitch' because he is the 'king of the league'.

Damour's comments didn't go down well with even neutral supporters, nor did they go down well with the Celtic manager.

 

Here's how Lennon responded to The GET: "I only just heard what was said about him and the comments are ridiculous. It’s pathetic, actually.

"Scott was on a booking and they were doing all they could to get him sent off. I thought he kept his discipline brilliantly."

This is another example of how easily Brown gets into the head of opposition players.

On Saturday, Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove got sent off for an altercation with the Celtic captain.

He is a superb midfielder and his medal haul is evidence of that, but he also knows exactly what to buttons to push to rile the opposition.

Scott Brown of Celtic celebrates with fans after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

