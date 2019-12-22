Neil Lennon reacts to 'pathetic' comments about Scott Brown

Celtic's Scott Brown is an expert at upsetting opposition players.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has labelled Loic Damour as 'pathetic' following his comments about Scott Brown.

The Hoops beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle in midweek and Damour made headlines for his post-match comments.

Subscribe

He claimed that the Celtic captain - who was booked after 17 minutes by referee Bobby Madden - can do 'whatever he wants on the pitch' because he is the 'king of the league'.

Damour's comments didn't go down well with even neutral supporters, nor did they go down well with the Celtic manager.

Here's how Lennon responded to The GET: "I only just heard what was said about him and the comments are ridiculous. It’s pathetic, actually.

"Scott was on a booking and they were doing all they could to get him sent off. I thought he kept his discipline brilliantly."

This is another example of how easily Brown gets into the head of opposition players.

On Saturday, Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove got sent off for an altercation with the Celtic captain.

He is a superb midfielder and his medal haul is evidence of that, but he also knows exactly what to buttons to push to rile the opposition.