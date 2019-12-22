Neil Lennon has exciting update for Celtic fans regarding January transfers

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are doing well this season.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that he could sign as many as four new players in the January transfer window.

Lennon has said that he will recruit at least two new players next month, and he has also stated that Celtic are working on signing those he has identified.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun: “I’d see a minimum of two — and no more than four — coming in and we’re working away on that. But it’s difficult to do deals in January and get the right quality.

“We look at players and say ‘Yeah, he’s a good player, but not for now’. If you can do the business in January and get in ones you think can help you, then you can benefit in the summer.”

Exciting for Celtic fans

Celtic have arguably the best squad in Scotland, and adding four new players in the January transfer window is only going to make the Hoops stronger.

With Rangers giving the Bhoys a stiff competition for the Scottish Premiership title this season, January reinforcements will enhance Celtic’s chances of clinching the championship for the ninth season in a row.

The Glasgow giants have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season, and new players next month will increase their chances of going far in the competition.

Celtic are back in action on Boxing Day when they take on St. Mirren away from home in the Scottish Premiership.