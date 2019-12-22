Mourinho really impressed with Tottenham player who hasn’t even played for him yet

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho speaks highly of Hugo Lloris and Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has raved about goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, as quoted in Football.London.

Mourinho has said that Lloris will be back in action in February, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has also praised the 32-year-old France international goalkeeper’s mentality.

The Spurs boss has also suggested that he wants defender Jan Vertonghen to stay at the North London outfit.

The 32-year-old Belgium international has been at Tottenham since 2012 and is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Mourinho told Football.London about Lloris: “He's a champion. Not just a champion of the world but also a champion as a professional. Works very, very hard, very brave, accelerates processes, but there are limits of that acceleration of process with such an important injury.

“But he's doing amazingly well. He's working with a different group of people, since the physios, until the goalkeeping coaches, working really, really hard. It's difficult to set up a date, I would say February. I probably would not be far from it and February goes from the 1st to the 29th this year.”

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “If I was Jan or Christian, I would stay. Because they have been here for such a long time, they are living the life of the club in the past four, five years, the transition to White Hart Lane to the best stadium in the world, the perspectives of the future, the vision of the club, if I was them I would say I want to be part of the next thing.”

Important players for Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris has been on the sidelines since October and has yet to play for Mourinho, and there is no doubt that the 32-year-old will play an important role for Spurs under the Portuguese.

Vertonghen may be in his 30s, but the former Ajax star remains a very good defender, and under Mourinho, he will flourish.

Tottenham will take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.