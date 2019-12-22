Mauricio Pochettino backs Arsenal's decision to hire Mikel Arteta

The old Tottenham Hotspur manager endorses Arsenal's decision to appoint Mikel Arteta.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has backed Arsenal's decision to hire Mikel Arteta.

The former Gunners midfielder was appointed as the club's head coach on Friday following Unai Emery's dismissal last month.

Thing is, Arteta, who spent a few years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, has no prior managerial experience.

He applied to be Arsene Wenger's successor 18 months ago and narrowly missed out to Emery but, despite his lack of experience, the ex-Tottenham manager believes that the 'clever' Spaniard could be a masterstroke by his old side's North London rivals.

He said to The Mirror: "He is so clever, I hope he can enjoy the new position in his career in football because he’s been an assistant and now to be on the touchline as a manager, coach or head coach in this case is different. But he has experience and the knowledge to do a great job.”

Pochettino knows Arteta on a personal level after both played for Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the former Arsenal midfielder's career.

A lot of Gunners supporters are skeptical over whether he's a good appointment, but the recently-sacked Tottenham boss isn't the first high-profile figure to endorse him.

Arteta clearly has a lot of good qualities which might make him an ideal coach, but time will tell.