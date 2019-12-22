Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Danny Ings display for Southampton

Jack Stephens of Southampton celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December...
Former Liverpool forward Danny Ings scored twice for Southampton against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Danny Ings of Southampton is challenged by Kortney Hause of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December 21, 2019 in...

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Danny Ings for Southampton against Aston Villa.

Ings scored twice for Southampton in their 3-1 win against Villa away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward found the net first in the 21st minute and added to his tally on 51 minutes.

The former Liverpool man has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

 

The Englishman was on the books of Liverpool from 2015 until 2019, but he could make only a handful of appearances for the Reds’ first team, mainly due to injury and fitness issues, and spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the Saints.

Ings completed his permanent move to Southampton from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

Liverpool fans were pleased to see Ings in form for Southampton, and they were also happy to see him help the Saints defeat Villa, who got the better of the Reds in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Danny Ings of Southampton celebrates with teammate Nathan Redmond after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park...

Danny Ings (R) celebrates with Shane Long both of Southampton, after scoring during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December 21, 2019 in...

