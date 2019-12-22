Liverpool fans react to Danny Ings display for Southampton

Former Liverpool forward Danny Ings scored twice for Southampton against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Danny Ings for Southampton against Aston Villa.

Ings scored twice for Southampton in their 3-1 win against Villa away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward found the net first in the 21st minute and added to his tally on 51 minutes.

The former Liverpool man has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman was on the books of Liverpool from 2015 until 2019, but he could make only a handful of appearances for the Reds’ first team, mainly due to injury and fitness issues, and spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the Saints.

Ings completed his permanent move to Southampton from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

Liverpool fans were pleased to see Ings in form for Southampton, and they were also happy to see him help the Saints defeat Villa, who got the better of the Reds in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Good to see ings doing well at Southampton. Really liked him when he was playin for us. Shame it didn't work out for him with us. https://t.co/dNEEvP10IN — Dave (@LFC__Dave) December 21, 2019

Danny ings having his best season ever even as @SouthamptonFC are embroiled in a relegation battle. Quality player. Shame he couldn't get a lot of chances at @LFC . But it's very difficult to get a chance over bobby, sadio and mo — Mozzied (@blvvamsi) December 21, 2019

I feel so happy for Danny Ings. If anyone deserves a run of form like this, it is him. One can always wonder what heights Ings could touch if he had the fortune be injury-free at Lfc. Attitude, talent, quality- he had it all. But you need a little bit of luck always. — Arijit Dey (@Lallanatouches) December 21, 2019

Jürgen Klopp knew he had a player in Danny Ings but reluctantly let him leave for game time!! What a pity!! Happy for him as he was a top pro at @LFC @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/uiF9XlSfeR — JayLFC (@Jasonbranagan11) December 21, 2019

Why’d we sell Ings again? Has more goals this season than Mane & Salah @LFC — Phoenix Wright (@TooPoetix) December 21, 2019

This is Ings lad scores goal, and with our connection with @SouthamptonFC I can see a January bid coming from @LFC — Simon John (@LoveSimon88) December 21, 2019

Biggest gamble of the season is paying off so far! Captain Ings — Fergus Hamilton (@ferghamiltonLFC) December 21, 2019

Can we buy Ings back lads? — FABINALDINHO (@BG1Life) December 21, 2019

nice to see ings on form for you, top lad and a top player — mike stone (@Stoney79_LFC) December 21, 2019

Danny Ings is now the second highest scorer in the league — Ev (@LFC_Evann) December 21, 2019

Announce ings return clause @LFC — Ciarán McCormack (@CiaranMc214) December 21, 2019

Once a week I take time to think what could’ve been, if Danny Ings didn’t do his ACL in Klopps first training session.

He had his LFC career stolen from him. So sad — stricky (@strickyfootball) December 21, 2019

Ings remembered he once played for Liverpool. Aston Villa only can only win bunch of liverpool U12#YNWA @LFC — D A V E - N U E L (@Dave_Nuel) December 21, 2019

tbf ings is quality, and Firmino isn't a striker — Matt (@ElNino9Aleyenda) December 21, 2019