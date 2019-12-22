Quick links

Liverpool fans blast Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's win over Leicester City

Manchester City are now 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after Pep Guardiola's side beat Leicester City yesterday.

Some Liverpool fans have blasted Raheem Sterling because they feel he dived during Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Whilst Liverpool were winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, Pep Guardiola's side were securing a much-needed three points against Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes. 

 

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the away team, but not long after, Riyad Mahrez's deflected shot found the back of the net against his former club. 

That's when referee, Mike Dean, adjudged that, Ricardo Pereira's lunge on Sterling was enough to award City a spot-kick, with VAR backing the on-field decision.

But Liverpool fans felt that Sterling went down too easily in the box, and if it was a Reds player then perhaps it would have been spoken about in a different light. 

City did take the lead through that penalty and they then proved to be too good for Brendan Rodgers men, as a brilliant run into the penalty area by Kevin de Bruyne saw the Belgian play a wicked ball across the box for Gabriel Jesus to tap home into an empty net. 

That result now means that Leicester remain 10 points behind Liverpool, whilst City are now 11 points behind the World Champions, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Upon returning to Qatar, Liverpool will turn their attention to Premier League matters and locking horns with the Foxes in what will be a very tough Boxing Day clash. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Sterling: 

