Liverpool fans blast Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's win over Leicester City

Manchester City are now 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after Pep Guardiola's side beat Leicester City yesterday.

Some Liverpool fans have blasted Raheem Sterling because they feel he dived during Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Whilst Liverpool were winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, Pep Guardiola's side were securing a much-needed three points against Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the away team, but not long after, Riyad Mahrez's deflected shot found the back of the net against his former club.

That's when referee, Mike Dean, adjudged that, Ricardo Pereira's lunge on Sterling was enough to award City a spot-kick, with VAR backing the on-field decision.

But Liverpool fans felt that Sterling went down too easily in the box, and if it was a Reds player then perhaps it would have been spoken about in a different light.

City did take the lead through that penalty and they then proved to be too good for Brendan Rodgers men, as a brilliant run into the penalty area by Kevin de Bruyne saw the Belgian play a wicked ball across the box for Gabriel Jesus to tap home into an empty net.

That result now means that Leicester remain 10 points behind Liverpool, whilst City are now 11 points behind the World Champions, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Upon returning to Qatar, Liverpool will turn their attention to Premier League matters and locking horns with the Foxes in what will be a very tough Boxing Day clash.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Sterling:

Wonder if they'll call out sterling for diving on MOTD?? — . (@LFC8787) December 21, 2019

#MCILEI Sterling went down got a penalty. Soft is exactly what it is. Vardy opening the scoring Mahrez got 1st City goal back then Sterling Dive. 2-1 City. City are the better team though what I’m seeing of it on my iPad . Big game is LFC. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Scouse⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DavidFinlay8) December 21, 2019

City 2-1 Leicester.



Blatant dive from Sterling, but it is somehow given anyway. Guess there weren't any refs in the VAR room. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) December 21, 2019

sterling diving as per — Dan (@DxnLFC_) December 21, 2019

Lmao Sterling diving for the penalty — Total LFC (@TotallLFC) December 21, 2019

ANOTHER dive from sterling dive. But I’m sure it won’t be spoken about. As we’re all be busy taking about the great #LFC winning the World Cup. Ooooosh — darren Jones. (@dazj79) December 21, 2019

Lol bit embarrassing that tumble from Sterling for pen x — LonesomeSparrow (@Henry26th_LFC) December 21, 2019

I wonder if Mane had of gone down like Sterling people would still be saying penalty — Robert Cannon (@RobLFC11) December 21, 2019

Sterling dived and got a pen don't get too complementary of English refs — LFCUnbearables (@LFCUnbearables) December 21, 2019

sterling dive - what else is new? — anchee_2-1 FC_world champs (@AncheeLfc) December 21, 2019