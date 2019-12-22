Jermaine Jenas praises Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, shares Alan Shearer reaction

Miguel Almiron has finally got off the mark for Newcastle United.

Jermaine Jenas has lauded Miguel Almiron for scoring his first goal for Newcastle United as they recorded a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon at St James' Park.

The BBC Sport pundit also shared how Newcastle legend, Shearer, was 'up' off his seat in the Match of the Day studio and 'delighted' with the winger finally finding the back of the net.

Almiron signed for Newcastle last summer last January for a then-club record fee and has found it difficult to really produce his best performances.

Speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio 5 Live (21/12/19 at 5:15 pm), Jenas credited the popular, Almiron for his display against Palace.

On how Shearer reacted to Almiron's goal: “Oh, he was up,” Jenas told Sports Report. “He was up celebrating when Almiron scored. There he is [Shearer cheers in the background whilst Jenas is conducting his interview] as you can hear in the background. He was delighted.

“It was actually nice to see. I have played in teams with certain players that they attach themselves and the affinity for them grows within the fans, within the changing room. He works his socks off.

“Out of the chances, out of all the chances he has had all season, brilliant strike from inside the box. There was that whole feeling of like jubilation and I know St James' Park would have gone wild.”

From Almiron's perspective, since his move to Newcastle, he hasn't been playing for managers in Rafa Benitez and now Steve Bruce who play free-flowing football, so that has made it that extra difficult for him.

But his goal against Palace will provide him with the pressure off the shoulders and the confidence he needs going forward.

Newcastle are sitting ninth in the Premier League table and things are looking on the up for Bruce's side, which will also help Almiron is now wanting to add consistency to his game.