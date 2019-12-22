Jermaine Jenas criticises Tottenham's Serge Aurier

The Tottenham Hotspur right-back might've made a mistake which led to Chelsea's opener.

Jermaine Jenas has singled out Serge Aurier for criticism during Tottenham Hotspur's visit of Chelsea this afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side boasted a comfortable 2-0 half-time lead over his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham were erratic at best during a first half in which Aurier conceded a silly corner, with Willian ultimately opening the scoring directly from that mistake.

The Ivory Coast right-back, a £23 million signing in 2017 [BBC Sport], has been one of Spurs' better players since Mourinho has taken charge, but that was a reminder that the former Paris Saint-Germain defender still needs a lot of work.

Here's what Jenas said on BBC Radio 5 Live about the first goal: "From a Spurs point of view, it was schoolboy like. That's the only way I can explain the defending.

"What Serge Aurier was doing with the header initially to give away a corner and then they were slow to get out to Willian. Makes no sense."

Willian stroked home a penalty on the stroke of half time to double the Blues' lead.

It was an ugly second-half in North London, with Son Hueng-min picking up a red card for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger, before a number of other incidents marred the game.

As far as football goes, this defeat leaves Tottenham in seventh place and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea as we approach the midway point of the season.