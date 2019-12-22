Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jermaine Jenas criticises Tottenham's Serge Aurier

Shane Callaghan
Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur moves the ball during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur right-back might've made a mistake which led to Chelsea's opener.

Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur in action during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Jermaine Jenas has singled out Serge Aurier for criticism during Tottenham Hotspur's visit of Chelsea this afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side boasted a comfortable 2-0 half-time lead over his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham were erratic at best during a first half in which Aurier conceded a silly corner, with Willian ultimately opening the scoring directly from that mistake.

The Ivory Coast right-back, a £23 million signing in 2017 [BBC Sport], has been one of Spurs' better players since Mourinho has taken charge, but that was a reminder that the former Paris Saint-Germain defender still needs a lot of work.

 

Here's what Jenas said on BBC Radio 5 Live about the first goal: "From a Spurs point of view, it was schoolboy like. That's the only way I can explain the defending.

"What Serge Aurier was doing with the header initially to give away a corner and then they were slow to get out to Willian. Makes no sense."

Willian stroked home a penalty on the stroke of half time to double the Blues' lead.

It was an ugly second-half in North London, with Son Hueng-min picking up a red card for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger, before a number of other incidents marred the game.

As far as football goes, this defeat leaves Tottenham in seventh place and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea as we approach the midway point of the season.

Serge Aurier of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on January 4, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch