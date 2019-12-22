Jamie O'Hara and Ryan Mason react to Heung-Min Son's red card for Tottenham against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur simply couldn't get going during their defeat against Chelsea.

Ryan Mason and Jamie O'Hara reacted angrily to the 'shocking' decision to send Heung-Min Son off during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

When Son went to ground following a challenge with Antonio Rudiger, the Tottenham man had both feet in the air, as he seemingly caught the Chelsea man by pushing his studs towards the defender. VAR deemed it to be intentional and decided to send him off.

Son instantly went to ground in shock when referee Anthony Taylor gave him his marching orders, as Spurs' evening went from bad to worse against Chelsea.

During the game, ex-Spurs duo, Mason and O'Hara weren't happy with the decision to send Son off, as Chelsea fans will be baffled by their comments.

I’m sorry but that is not a red card! That isn’t going to do any damage to an opposing player, absolutely none!!! — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) December 22, 2019

Wow VAR just given Son a red, crowd are going mad in here, shocking decision #spurs #TottenhamChelsea — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) December 22, 2019

It was a game where VAR did play a big part as it awarded Chelsa a penalty in the first half when Paulo Gazzaniga recklessly fouled Marcos Alonso in the penalty area.

Willian's penalty put Chelsea 2-0 up at that time, as Spurs simply couldn't get going during the game and deservedly suffered a very damaging defeat.

Spurs went into the match three points behind Chelsea and they could have moved into the Premier League's top-four with a win, but instead, they are now six-points behind Frank Lampard's men.

Whilst there is still a long way to go for Spurs and Chelsea in the race for those Champions League places, the performance from Mourinho's men wasn't one to shout about.