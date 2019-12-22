How The Rise of Skywalker explains the Holdo manoeuvre and other Last Jedi retcons

After the divisive Last Jedi left many Star Wars fans unhappy, The Rise of Skywalker does its best to retcon much of what the fans hated.

It's been two years since The Last Jedi managed to tear the Star Wars fanbase apart, just as the prequel trilogy did in the early 2000s.

While many believed Episode VIII was among the finest films in the franchise, others felt that it was an affront to their childhood.

It's a debate that raged right up until the release of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, something which Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams will be hoping can mend some of the cracks opened up in the wake of The Last Jedi.

In order to do this, there are a number of retcons and revisions made in the Rise of Skywalker that either fix a supposed issue with The Last Jedi or explain something that was left open-ended at the end of the last film.

One such element of The Last Jedi that not everyone was convinced by was the so-called Holdo manoeuvre (or maneuver if you prefer).

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Holdo manoeuvre

During the climactic final act of The Last Jedi, Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) stays in command of the Resistance cruiser in order to mask the escape of the crew as they look to stow away in small transport ships.

However, thanks to Benicio del Toro's DJ, the game is given away and the First Order opens fire on the fleeing Resistance transports.

This leaves Holdo with a crucial decision to make and sees her turning the ship to face the First Order and creating one of the coolest and most iconic moments in all of Star Wars when she lightspeeds through the First Order fleet, destroying almost every ship in pursuit.

The Rise of Skywalker's explanation

Ever since The Last Jedi, commenters have started to wonder why more people haven't attempted the Holdo manoeuvre before in the Star Wars saga.

This leaves The Rise of Skywalker to offer a half-hearted explanation about why it's something that should only be saved as a last resort.

Upon learning about the newly-constructed Sith fleet, Dominic Monaghan's new character, Beaumont Kin, suggests that the Resistance "pull some Holdo manoeuvres" but Finn quickly debunks this saying that the move was a "one in a million" shot.

It's not a particularly watertight explanation about why they can't lightspeed their way into some Star Destroyers but if all they did in Star Wars from now on was to lightspeed into other ships, it'd take away some of the drama in the films.

Although, saying that, we still do see a ship that's been Holdo'd in the final moments of the film. After the Emperor has been defeated again, the film mirrors Return of the Jedi by showing us the effects of the victory on several key planets in the galaxy.

One of these is Endor, where we see Wicket the Ewok looking up into the sky at a Star Destroyer that has clearly been Holdo'd as the explosion that we can just make out, is very reminiscent of the Holdo manoeuvre in The Last Jedi.

Other retcons from The Last Jedi

Luke and his lightsaber - After fans flipped out at Luke throwing away his lightsaber, the heroic Jedi returns to stop Rey doing the same thing

Luke's Lightsaber - Speaking of lightsabers, at the end of The Last Jedi, Rey and Kylo cause Luke's lightsaber to snap but as we see in The Rise of Skywalker, the weapon has been repaired, although we don't actually see it being fixed.

Kylo Ren's helmet - Something we do see getting fixed is Kylo Ren's helmet, which he destroyed in a fit of rage in The Last Jedi, leaving it with some very cool red markings this time around.

Snoke - One of the biggest mysteries of the new trilogy was 'who is Snoke?' which is something The Last Jedi completely ignored by simply just killing him off. Many fans will be thankful that the character was given a brief backstory in The Rise of Skywalker and he was actually a clone used by Palpatine to lead the First Order.

Finn and Rose - After the introduction of Rose Tico in The Last Jedi left a lot of fans livid, she hardly appears in The Rise of Skywalker as she's given a role away from the action this time around.

Rey's parents - After Kylo Ren revealed Rey's parent to be nobodies in The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker quickly scribbles that out and reveals Rey's lineage as a Palpatine.