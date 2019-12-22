Gary Neville slams 'reckless' Tottenham Hotspur player during clash against Chelsea

Paulo Gazzaniga had a moment to forget during Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Chelsea.

Gary Neville has blasted Paulo Gazzaniga for the manner in which he gave away a penalty during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

In the first half, with Chelsea leading 1-0, Gazzaniga came off his line in an erratic fashion and completely took out Marco Alonso - a passage of play which Neville described as an 'assault', 'erratic' and something that 'doesn't surprise' him.

As mentioned, Willian had already opened the scoring with a brilliant curling effort and he then doubled Chelsea's lead against Spurs from the penalty spot.

Speaking during his commentary stint on Sky Sports Premier League (22/12/19), Neville was initially shocked that Tottenham were awarded a free-kick before VAR overturned the decision.

"Oh, it's a penalty, isn't?!" Neville reacted on Sky Sports. "It cannot be the other way? I thought that was a penalty. Gazzaniga just misses the ball and clatters into him. Misses the ball. That is a penalty, surely? That's a penalty for me!

"Well, there is a foul given against Alonso. I don't know how that can be! He's an erratic goalkeeper, it doesn't surprise me. Honestly, it's ridiculous. It's an assault.

When the penalty was awarded by VAR: "I was never in doubt," Neville added. "It was a penalty. WWF. Reckless from the goalkeeper."

Gazzaniga isn't Tottenham's first-choice, with Hugo Lloris on the sidelines following the injury he suffered against Brighton earlier on in the season.

Ironically enough, Lloris suffered that shoulder injury when he made a mistake at the AMEX Stadium and whilst Gazzaniga hasn't caused problems in between the sticks, his performance against Chelsea will be a worry now.

It is an area that Mourinho will perhaps look at in the long-term because whilst Lloris is a better keeper, he isn't shy of making a mistake or two himself.