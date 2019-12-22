Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Gary Neville slams 'reckless' Tottenham Hotspur player during clash against Chelsea

Amir Mir
Paulo Gazzaniga of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paulo Gazzaniga had a moment to forget during Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea is fouled by Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga resulting in a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham...

Gary Neville has blasted Paulo Gazzaniga for the manner in which he gave away a penalty during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. 

In the first half, with Chelsea leading 1-0, Gazzaniga came off his line in an erratic fashion and completely took out Marco Alonso - a passage of play which Neville described as an 'assault', 'erratic' and something that 'doesn't surprise' him. 

As mentioned, Willian had already opened the scoring with a brilliant curling effort and he then doubled Chelsea's lead against Spurs from the penalty spot. 

 

Speaking during his commentary stint on Sky Sports Premier League (22/12/19), Neville was initially shocked that Tottenham were awarded a free-kick before VAR overturned the decision. 

"Oh, it's a penalty, isn't?!" Neville reacted on Sky Sports. "It cannot be the other way? I thought that was a penalty. Gazzaniga just misses the ball and clatters into him. Misses the ball. That is a penalty, surely? That's a penalty for me!

"Well, there is a foul given against Alonso. I don't know how that can be! He's an erratic goalkeeper, it doesn't surprise me. Honestly, it's ridiculous. It's an assault. 

When the penalty was awarded by VAR: "I was never in doubt," Neville added. "It was a penalty. WWF. Reckless from the goalkeeper."

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...

Gazzaniga isn't Tottenham's first-choice, with Hugo Lloris on the sidelines following the injury he suffered against Brighton earlier on in the season.

Ironically enough, Lloris suffered that shoulder injury when he made a mistake at the AMEX Stadium and whilst Gazzaniga hasn't caused problems in between the sticks, his performance against Chelsea will be a worry now. 

It is an area that Mourinho will perhaps look at in the long-term because whilst Lloris is a better keeper, he isn't shy of making a mistake or two himself. 

Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay (2R) scores his team's first goal past Tottenham Hotspur's French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (2L) during the English Premier League football match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch