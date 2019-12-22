Frank Lampard raves about four Tottenham players who can hurt Chelsea

Frank Lampard will be coming up against his former manager in Jose Mourinho today when the Champions League chasers Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank Lampard has raved about Tottenham quartet Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli ahead of Chelsea's visit on Sunday.

The Chelsea boss thinks that Spurs striker Kane could possibly be the 'best all-round' number in the world, as he labelled Moura a 'talent'.

Tottenham have been on the up since Jose Mourinho's arrival, whilst Chelsea have recently hit their first real sticky patch under Lampard.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (21/12/2019 at 1:05 pm), Lampard explained where the 'problems' will lie for Chelsea, as he named Spurs' four attacking threats.

“A lot of problems because they have good players,” Lampard told Soccer Saturday. “When you talk about the good players, you can particularity talk about Son, probably the best all-round number nine in the world in Harry Kane.

"Lucas Moura. A talent. And Dele Alli. What we are seeing with Dele Alli is that he's getting into those areas off Kane and beyond Kane that I think he was getting into two or three seasons ago.”

Lampard will be well aware of what Mourinho is all about having worked with him for numerous years at Stamford Bridge.

And during Mourinho's time away from the game, he would have been closely examining Lampard's rise into management.

Now they will face off as managers for a second time after they previously did so in the League Cup last season when Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United and Lampard was at Championship side Derby County.