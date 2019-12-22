'You've gone off the boil', 'poor lately': Some Everton fans slate Lucas Digne after stalemate

Everton played out a dour stalemate at Goodison Park this weekend and Lucas Digne put in another flat showing for the Toffees.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Lucas Digne's post-match tweet after this weekend's disappointing stalemate at Goodison Park.

The Toffees hosted Arsenal, with both sides being watched by incoming managers Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta, but the hosts, led by caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson for the fourth and final time, rarely troubled the Gunners in a turgid game.

Digne himself wasn't really at the races on the day, his deliveries once again off the mark as Everton finished the game having failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for the first time since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on 1 January 2018 (BBC Sport).

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to praise the Everton support after the game but, following a few flat performances from him, the reaction was somewhat mixed, with a few Toffees fans critical of his recent displays:

I love you Lucas but you need to step it up lad. Poor lately — Royal Blue (@RoyalBlue1878_) 21 December 2019

Lad you’ve gone off the boil yeno , fell behind Baines as the best LB in city now — Gary Myers ® (@garymyersjnr17) 21 December 2019

Need to work on your delivery Lucas, your corners are not missing the first man. Spend an hour or two with Bainsey. — Gary McNaughton (@garymc_2) 21 December 2019

Keep working hard mate. Hope the groin gets better, looked to hamper you today — Harry Watt (@gigHaWatt) 21 December 2019

Get rest, big day Monday and big week ahead. — Andres☯Martinez911 (@newevolution911) 21 December 2019

I'm sure your looking forward to working with Mr ancelotti Lucas , exciting times ahead for all us Evertonians !! — Bluetsunami#1878 (@bluetsunami1878) 21 December 2019

Ancelotti takes charge of Everton for the first time at home to Burnley on Boxing Day, and despite the Toffees having improved under Ferguson compared to Marco Silva's latter days in charge of the club, the Italian will still have a big job on his hands.