Club confirm Tottenham-linked star is leaving for free, but Spurs will reportedly miss out

Tottenham Hotspur look set to miss out on Alexander Nubel.

Tottenham Hotspur will be welcoming back Hugo Lloris in 2020, but it wouldn't be a huge shock if Jose Mourinho pursues a new goalkeeper.

Lloris hasn't exactly been in great form over the last 18 months, and Paulo Gazzaniga – whilst impressive against Wolves last weekend – has offered strong backup, a new long-term first choice could be on the radar.

One name linked recently is Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, as talkSPORT recently claimed Spurs want to land him in 2020.

Nubel, 23, has impressed for Schalke under David Wagner, becoming one of the top young goalkeepers in Germany whilst operating as a Manuel Neuer-esque sweeper keeper.

The problem for Schalke has been that Nubel's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning they risk seeing him lose for nothing.

Today, Schalke have confirmed that Nubel has made it clear he isn't extending his contract, and will be leaving the club for free – but Spurs may not have a chance to get him in.

BILD claim that Nubel will be signing for Bayern Munich, most likely signing a pre-contract agreement with the German giants to join them ahead of next season.

That will see him make the same move as Neuer, from Schalke to Bayern, and potentially leave Spurs going back to the drawing board for a new goalkeeper.