Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount display against Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mason Mount was in action for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mason Mount against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mount was in action for Tottenham in the London derby against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 20-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won.

 

According to WhoScored, the England international took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 80.9%, took 64 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception and one clearance.

Chelsea fans were impressed with the display produced by Mount and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Mason Mount of Chelsea closes down Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...

Brilliant result for Chelsea

With Jose Mourinho in charge, Tottenham have been looking brilliant in recent weeks, and the win for Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a massive result.

Not only does the result enhance the Blues’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season, but it also gives a massive boost to the players and to manager Lampard, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea.

Mason Mount of Chelsea warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch