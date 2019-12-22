Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount display against Tottenham Hotspur

Mason Mount was in action for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mason Mount against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mount was in action for Tottenham in the London derby against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 20-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Frank Lampard’s side won.

According to WhoScored, the England international took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 80.9%, took 64 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one interception and one clearance.

Chelsea fans were impressed with the display produced by Mount and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Mason Mount has been (lowkey) superb today. Pressed constantly, chased down every loose ball. Justified his selection so far #CHETOT #CFC — SLockstone (@slockstone) December 22, 2019

Very impressive Mount! — Armin (@ArminCFC_) December 22, 2019

Mount dropping a masterclass today I actually can’t believe it — Alex (@CFCTransferBan_) December 22, 2019

How can people hate on Mason Mount? The guy is a legend #TOTCHE — freeSKo (@freeSKoCFC) December 22, 2019

Mount being a bully #CFC — n'golo rayнan (@TheBlooRay__) December 22, 2019

Mason Mount is just something else #CFC #TOTCHE — Migui Pancho (@MiguiPancho) December 22, 2019

Mount working his ass off — BlueBoysCFC (@BoysCfc) December 22, 2019

Mount may lack that extra bit of quality but by God is he important for Chelsea



His defense from attack, positional play, fitness and ability to be the point of counter attack is phenomenal.



Haters being silenced here today #CFC #TOTCHE #Mount #Chelsea — Adam Thompson (@AdamTho65456917) December 22, 2019

Mason Mount's match rating does not justify what he is doing on the pitch. He has been brilliant !!!! — Udit (@cfc_uncensored) December 22, 2019

Front 3 have been great today. Mount especially. — Pranav (@CFCPranav) December 22, 2019

Mason Mount has pulled spurs all over the place today! — Carl Jackson (@jacko_cfc) December 22, 2019

Mount has been class today but you won’t hear anything — • (@CFC_Kyle_) December 22, 2019

Brilliant result for Chelsea

With Jose Mourinho in charge, Tottenham have been looking brilliant in recent weeks, and the win for Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a massive result.

Not only does the result enhance the Blues’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season, but it also gives a massive boost to the players and to manager Lampard, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea.