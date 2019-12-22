Chairman makes prediction on Twitter about rapid striker Liverpool and Spurs reportedly want

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Darragh MacAnthony.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to predict a future at the top for striker Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Posh have fared well in terms of making big profit on strikers in recent times, with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Conor Washington moving on.

This time though, they have a striker coming through the club's ranks – and he's already being valued in the millions.

Ricky-Jade Jones has already made his first-team debut at the age of just 17, and scored on his League One debut to underline his potential.

Jones has been hailed for his blistering speed, with boss Darren Ferguson suggesting he's the quickest player he has ever managed.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Jones is already a wanted man, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen.

Spurs have already failed with a £2million move, with Peterborough holding out for more cash for their teenage sensation.

Now, Posh chairman MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to comment on Jones, predicting a career 'at the top', but suggested there is no rush for the attacker as he is just 17, whilst again highlighting that speed.

Can be as good as anything we have ever produced & most pace on any striker in the EFL. Very confident this kid will play at the top but plenty of games for us in meantime. No rush. Just turned 17. https://t.co/Dmto0ful2e — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 20, 2019