Chairman makes prediction on Twitter about rapid striker Liverpool and Spurs reportedly want

Olly Dawes
Darragh MacAnthony Chairman of Peterborough United
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Darragh MacAnthony.

Darragh MacAnthony Chairman of Peterborough United

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to predict a future at the top for striker Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Posh have fared well in terms of making big profit on strikers in recent times, with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Conor Washington moving on.

This time though, they have a striker coming through the club's ranks – and he's already being valued in the millions.

 

Ricky-Jade Jones has already made his first-team debut at the age of just 17, and scored on his League One debut to underline his potential.

Jones has been hailed for his blistering speed, with boss Darren Ferguson suggesting he's the quickest player he has ever managed.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Jones is already a wanted man, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen.

A general view of Abex Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Northampton Town at ABAX Stadium on October 18, 2016 in Peterborough, England.

Spurs have already failed with a £2million move, with Peterborough holding out for more cash for their teenage sensation.

Now, Posh chairman MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to comment on Jones, predicting a career 'at the top', but suggested there is no rush for the attacker as he is just 17, whilst again highlighting that speed.

Peterborough Manager Darren Ferguson looks on during the FA Cup Second Round match between Peterborough and Dover at Weston Homes Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Peterborough, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

