Celtic fans react to James Forrest's latest performance

Celtic beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.

Celtic re-opened their five point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, beating Aberdeen 2-1.

The Bhoys saw Rangers cut their lead to two points on Friday night with a win at Hibernian, so hitting back with a win ahead of next week's meeting between the two sides was key.

Celtic made the perfect start as Christopher Jullien put them in front, but Sam Cosgrove's equaliser made things a little tricky for Neil Lennon's men.

Odsonne Edouard bagged what proved to be the winner though, before Cosgrove picked up a red card to effectively end Aberdeen's hopes of getting back into the game again.

It's St Mirren next for Celtic, meaning they can't look ahead to that Rangers game just yet, but getting that five point lead back was vital.

Still, it wasn't vintage Celtic, and winger James Forrest was one player to disappoint again as he struggles in Lennon's recent system.

He's been playing Olivier Ntcham in midfield with Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, meaning Ryan Christie has been pushed out to the right and Forrest on the left.

Forrest hasn't impressed on the left flank, with fans calling him a 'disaster' and 'non-existent' on the left, though others didn't want to use that as an excuse, and simply feel the Scot isn't at his best right now regardless of his change in role.

If you keep Forrest on the left he is easy to defend against. Stop him cutting in and he’s non existent — onlytheproudwalktall (@billybean1968) December 21, 2019

Don’t put Forrest on the left again. So much better on the right. #CELABE #CELTIC — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) December 21, 2019

Forrest out left is a disaster. — DEEDOC (@_dylandocherty7) December 21, 2019

Forrest is overrated and bolingoli is not our best left back there a said it — Milky (@anthony_mcquade) December 21, 2019

James Forrest in dire need of a proper performance. So flat when he gets it. Lost his hot streak for sure. — Paul B (@p_bov1) December 21, 2019

Big fan of James Forrest but he’s been missing some absolute sitters of recent late. — B (@BenEw25) December 21, 2019

James Forrest on the left is as effective as playing Fraser Forster at left back — Mark Pacitti (@pacitti73) December 21, 2019

Don’t give James Forrest the disservice of attributing his poor performances to his position on the field.



He is playing poorly because he himself is not performing to his ability.



Unfortunately there is no real competition for his position as Shved is in exile. — Soviet Селтик ☭ (@SovietCeltic) December 21, 2019