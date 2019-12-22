Quick links

Celtic fans react to James Forrest's latest performance

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.

James Forrest of Celtic reacts during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Celtic re-opened their five point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, beating Aberdeen 2-1.

The Bhoys saw Rangers cut their lead to two points on Friday night with a win at Hibernian, so hitting back with a win ahead of next week's meeting between the two sides was key.

Celtic made the perfect start as Christopher Jullien put them in front, but Sam Cosgrove's equaliser made things a little tricky for Neil Lennon's men.

 

Odsonne Edouard bagged what proved to be the winner though, before Cosgrove picked up a red card to effectively end Aberdeen's hopes of getting back into the game again.

It's St Mirren next for Celtic, meaning they can't look ahead to that Rangers game just yet, but getting that five point lead back was vital.

Still, it wasn't vintage Celtic, and winger James Forrest was one player to disappoint again as he struggles in Lennon's recent system.

James Forrest of Celtic controls the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He's been playing Olivier Ntcham in midfield with Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, meaning Ryan Christie has been pushed out to the right and Forrest on the left.

Forrest hasn't impressed on the left flank, with fans calling him a 'disaster' and 'non-existent' on the left, though others didn't want to use that as an excuse, and simply feel the Scot isn't at his best right now regardless of his change in role.

