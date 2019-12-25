Quick links

Arsenal should seriously look at Layvin Kurzawa

Shane Callaghan
Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.
There's no reason why Arsenal shouldn't join the race for Layvin Kurzawa.

January is only around the corner and one thing is for certain: Arsenal need players.

The Gunners have had a pretty dismal season so far if we're honest but it's hoped that the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach can spark a turnaround in fortunes in North London.

Thing is, Arteta can only do so much and if Arsenal's hierarchy don't provide him with the right players then the 37-year-old Spaniard will be hindered.

One player that the club absolutely must sign is a left-back.

 

Kieran Tierney is out until March with a dislocated shoulder and Sead Kolasinac - who himself is injured - represents a pretty poor covering option for the £25 million Scot.

A left-back is essential and should Arteta ask for Layvin Kurzawa?

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is out of contract in the French capital next summer and wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to sign.

There's plenty of competition for the 27-year-old, but that's because he is a very talented player and one who would instantly improve this Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during his press conference at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the chase but his first-team chances are better on the red half of the North London divide, especially given Ryan Sessegnon's promise.

The Frenchman has the pedigree and the price-tag that should make him so very enticing for Arsenal.

They aren't a million miles from the top four as things stand, but Arteta needs a good start and bringing in Kurzawa would certainly help him do that.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

