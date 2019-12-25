Arsenal should seriously look at Layvin Kurzawa

There's no reason why Arsenal shouldn't join the race for Layvin Kurzawa.

January is only around the corner and one thing is for certain: Arsenal need players.

The Gunners have had a pretty dismal season so far if we're honest but it's hoped that the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach can spark a turnaround in fortunes in North London.

Thing is, Arteta can only do so much and if Arsenal's hierarchy don't provide him with the right players then the 37-year-old Spaniard will be hindered.

One player that the club absolutely must sign is a left-back.

Kieran Tierney is out until March with a dislocated shoulder and Sead Kolasinac - who himself is injured - represents a pretty poor covering option for the £25 million Scot.

A left-back is essential and should Arteta ask for Layvin Kurzawa?

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is out of contract in the French capital next summer and wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to sign.

There's plenty of competition for the 27-year-old, but that's because he is a very talented player and one who would instantly improve this Arsenal side.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the chase but his first-team chances are better on the red half of the North London divide, especially given Ryan Sessegnon's promise.

The Frenchman has the pedigree and the price-tag that should make him so very enticing for Arsenal.

They aren't a million miles from the top four as things stand, but Arteta needs a good start and bringing in Kurzawa would certainly help him do that.