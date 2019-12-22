Quick links

Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Leeds United fans after Fulham setback

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and CEO Angus Kinnear accept a trophy from the EFL, celebrating the club's 100th year during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Fulham on Saturday.

Andrea Radrizzani Chairman of Leeds United prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has sent a message to the fans after the team’s defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship.

It followed a 3-3 draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road in the league last weekend.

 

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points from 23 matches, three points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and as many as nine points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds chairman Radrizzani has urged the fans to support the team and has thanked them for their backing against Fulham, and he has also sounded positive despite the past two results.

Shock collapse?

  Results against Cardiff and Fulham were disappointing, and with the busy fixture list ahead, there will be concerns among some Leeds fans.

Although there is always the chance of a collapse during this time, with Leeds having a nine-point advantage over Fulham at the moment, the Elland Road faithful should be very confident and optimistic.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

