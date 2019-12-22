Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Leeds United fans after Fulham setback

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Fulham on Saturday.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has sent a message to the fans after the team’s defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship.

It followed a 3-3 draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road in the league last weekend.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points from 23 matches, three points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and as many as nine points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds chairman Radrizzani has urged the fans to support the team and has thanked them for their backing against Fulham, and he has also sounded positive despite the past two results.

Stand up and keep running @LUFC #together. Thank you all fans who travelled today to support the lads. Enjoy Christmas and we go again all together on Boxing Day! #leedsleedsleeds https://t.co/HEoY855O8L — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 21, 2019

Shock collapse?

Results against Cardiff and Fulham were disappointing, and with the busy fixture list ahead, there will be concerns among some Leeds fans.

Although there is always the chance of a collapse during this time, with Leeds having a nine-point advantage over Fulham at the moment, the Elland Road faithful should be very confident and optimistic.