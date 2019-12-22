Alan Sugar critical of Paulo Gazzaniga & Chris Sutton raves about Willian during Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea

Chelsea opened up a six-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Alan Sugar seemingly jinxed or predicted the mistake Paulo Gazzaniga was going to make during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Prior to Gazzaniga's high kick on Marcos Alonso, which resulted in Chelsea being awarded a spot-kick, former Spurs chairman, Sugar stated that the man between the sticks was 'not great'. He would then go onto have a moment of madness just before the break.

Meanwhile, former Premier League winner, Sutton, claimed on Twitter that Chelsea winger Willian, who netted a brace against Tottenham, was the 'best player on the pitch'.

These were the messages sent by former Spurs chairman, Sugar and former striker, Sutton, as Chelsea opened up a six-point lead on their London rivals in the Premier League table.

Sorry to say Spurs goalie not great — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 22, 2019

Chelsea superb today... Willian best player on pitch. Lampard outsmarting his former teacher — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 22, 2019

This was a great chance for Tottenham to move into the Champions League places, but in the end, they are now six points behind their rivals.

Given the busy festive period, and with games now coming thick and fast, things can easily change in these next few weeks once again, but that performance by Spurs wouldn't have impressed Jose Mourinho.

His team were second best throughout the game, as Frank Lampard tactically out-thought his former manager by securing all three points and a clean sheet.