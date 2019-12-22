Quick links

Alan Sugar critical of Paulo Gazzaniga & Chris Sutton raves about Willian during Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea

Willian of Chelsea scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London,...
Chelsea opened up a six-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Paulo Gazzaniga of Tottenham Hotspur collides with Marcos Alonso of Chelsea in the area which results in a penalty awarded to Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham...

Alan Sugar seemingly jinxed or predicted the mistake Paulo Gazzaniga was going to make during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. 

Prior to Gazzaniga's high kick on Marcos Alonso, which resulted in Chelsea being awarded a spot-kick, former Spurs chairman, Sugar stated that the man between the sticks was 'not great'. He would then go onto have a moment of madness just before the break.

 

Meanwhile, former Premier League winner, Sutton, claimed on Twitter that Chelsea winger Willian, who netted a brace against Tottenham, was the 'best player on the pitch'.

These were the messages sent by former Spurs chairman, Sugar and former striker, Sutton, as Chelsea opened up a six-point lead on their London rivals in the Premier League table. 

This was a great chance for Tottenham to move into the Champions League places, but in the end, they are now six points behind their rivals. 

Given the busy festive period, and with games now coming thick and fast, things can easily change in these next few weeks once again, but that performance by Spurs wouldn't have impressed Jose Mourinho. 

His team were second best throughout the game, as Frank Lampard tactically out-thought his former manager by securing all three points and a clean sheet. 

