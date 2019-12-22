Quick links

Adam Lallana hails Liverpool's deal for Takumi Minamino

The Japan international has been snapped up by Liverpool.

Adam Lallana has praised Liverpool's acquisition of Takumi Minamino.

The Reds wrapped up their first winter signing of the forthcoming transfer window by bringing the Japan international to Anfield.

Minamino impressed in two Champions League games against Liverpool for Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season.

The European champs paid only £7.5 million to bring him to Merseyside, and Lallana, a £25 million addition in 2014 [BBC Sport[, says that he and his team-mates - in Qatar at the moment for the FIFA Club World Cup - can't wait to meet him.

 

He said to The Echo: "Fantastic signing. It’s going to be more competition for places again, which is hugely positive to have. The more you’re competing, the higher the level is in training.

"It’s fantastic news that we’ve made another addition and I’m really looking forward to meeting him when we get back."

This is indeed a class bit of business.

Not only because he cost Liverpool £7.5 million, which is peanuts in this day and age, but because he can also play in a variety of positions.

Minamino can be used anywhere across the front three and what an option Jurgen Klopp now has if Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are unavailable for whatever reason.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
