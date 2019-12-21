'Difficult to stop': Wolves ace blown away by 'incredibly skilled' 23-year-old

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Adama Traore - briefly the Molineux record signing - has become a huge player this term for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Patrick Cutrone has spoken highly of teammate Adama Traore, describing the Wolves winger as an "incredibly skilled player" who's "difficult to stop" (Wolves website).

Traore continues to go from strength to strength and got the equalising goal last time out in the unfortunate loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux as he tormented Jan Vertonghen time and time again.

For the second game in a row, three opposition players were booked for fouling the 23-year-old, which shows just how feared he has become in the Premier League.

While it's not pleasant to see a player continually targeted and fouled, Cutrone feels that it's proof that Traore is playing really well, and he praised the winger for how much he's helping Wolves as a whole.

"I don’t know how he could possibly overcome this situation, but it’s good in a way that he’s become a targeted because it means he’s playing really well and he’s an incredibly skilled player, it’s very difficult to stop him," Cutrone told the Wolves website.

"His talent and his skills are helping the team a great deal and it’s one of the reasons why we’re playing well."

Traore was briefly the Molineux outfit's record signing when they triggered the £18million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract in the summer of 2018, according to BBC Sport.