'Awful', 'improve or leave the club': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 24-year-old's 'terrible' display

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges lost at Villa Park today.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slate their side's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa Park today and Anwar El Ghazi's display came under particular scrutiny.

The 24-year-old put in another poor performance for Dean Smith's side as they hosted fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.

El Ghazi was largely at fault for the opposition's second goal as Jack Stephens outjumped him to get his head on the ball from James Ward-Prowse's corner.

Aside from that, the Dutchman was also very much missing at the other end of the pitch, and in the end Smith took him off in the 68th minute.

With Villa having now lost four games in a row, alarm bells are ringing loudly amongst the claret and blue faithful, and El Ghazi was one of the main recipients of ire mid and post-match.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

El ghazi got to come off he's been awful — Jase (@Jasonmoss1995) 21 December 2019

El Ghazi is NOT a PL standard player.... he’s bloody awful! Horrendous defending yet again — Ahmed (@Ahmed_RK76) 21 December 2019

Anwar el ghazi is awful like i said he needs to improve or leave the club. — Elie Naddour (@ElieNaddour3) 21 December 2019

El Ghazi is having a personal nightmare I would take him off now, gutless from the players so far — Noel Murphy (@noel_murphy86) 21 December 2019

El Ghazi unfortunately has to come off. Trezeguet on. He’s not doing anything today. — RachyAVFC (@RachyAVFC) 21 December 2019

If el ghazi plays 1 more minute for villa it will be 1 minute too many — Ian Sanders (@IanMSanders) 21 December 2019

Anwar el ghazi could genuinely score 10 own goals and dean smith would still give him 70 mins — B6 Ben (@OcBen) 21 December 2019

#avfc absolutely pathetic performance today. Performances are actually getting worse Luiz & El Ghazi absolutely terrible need a change of formation as we are way to open defensively. — Peter D (@peterdiggy) 21 December 2019

Danny Ings opened the scoring for Villa's opponents on 21 minutes, tapping in from close range after Shane Long's initial effort was saved by Tom Heaton, before Stephens made it two just after the half hour mark.

Ings then punished Marvelous Nakamba's loose control to add Southampton's third after the interval and, even though Jack Grealish scored a great goal for Villa, it proved little more than a consolation for the hosts, who have replaced the Saints in the bottom three.