Aston Villa

Premier League

'Awful', 'improve or leave the club': Some Aston Villa fans slaughter 24-year-old's 'terrible' display

Giuseppe Labellarte
Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa battles for possession with Ryan Bertrand of Southampton during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December 21,...
Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges lost at Villa Park today.

Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa battles for possession with Ryan Bertrand of Southampton during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December 21,...

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slate their side's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa Park today and Anwar El Ghazi's display came under particular scrutiny.

The 24-year-old put in another poor performance for Dean Smith's side as they hosted fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.

El Ghazi was largely at fault for the opposition's second goal as Jack Stephens outjumped him to get his head on the ball from James Ward-Prowse's corner.

 

Aside from that, the Dutchman was also very much missing at the other end of the pitch, and in the end Smith took him off in the 68th minute.

With Villa having now lost four games in a row, alarm bells are ringing loudly amongst the claret and blue faithful, and El Ghazi was one of the main recipients of ire mid and post-match.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Danny Ings opened the scoring for Villa's opponents on 21 minutes, tapping in from close range after Shane Long's initial effort was saved by Tom Heaton, before Stephens made it two just after the half hour mark.

Ings then punished Marvelous Nakamba's loose control to add Southampton's third after the interval and, even though Jack Grealish scored a great goal for Villa, it proved little more than a consolation for the hosts, who have replaced the Saints in the bottom three.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

