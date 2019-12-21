Unai Emery suggests three Arsenal players couldn’t work together

Unai Emery was dismissed as the Arsenal manager in November.

Unai Emery has given his take on working with Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil to BBC Sport.

Emery was dismissed as the manager of Arsenal in November, with Mikel Arteta having now replaced him at the Emirates Stadium.

During his time at the Gunners, the Spaniard struggled to get the best out of Ozil, and also kept him out of the team for a considerable period of time.

Emery has praised Ozil, but the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager has admitted that the 31-year-old has his weaknesses.

The 48-year-old has also suggested that Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ozil could not always work together on the pitch, which is why he had to leave one of them out at times.

Emery told BBC Sport: “I wanted Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut to work together, each one of them with their own characteristics. But there were times when I had to leave one of them out of the XI.

“Ozil is a very important player if you can find a way to make it work with other players. He has talent that allows other players to be better, but when you want a bit more aggressive pressure he does not have the best qualities for that.”

New manager, fresh start

Ozil is a very talented footballer, but the former Real Madrid star does lack consistency, and he is not built for the pressing game.

Perhaps new Arsenal head coach Arteta will be able to get the best out of the 31-year-old, who, on his day, can be absolutely devastating for any opposition defence.