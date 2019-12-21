Quick links

Tottenham star sends message to fans after big announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Spurs star Toby Alderweireld has put pen to paper on a new deal which commits him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium outfit until the summer of 2023

Toby Alderweireld poses after signing a new contract for Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur's Training Ground on December 19, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase after signing a new contract with the Premier League club.

As announced on Tottenham’s official website on Friday, Alderweireld has put pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at the North London outfit until the summer of 2023.

 

Alderweireld, 30, has made 179 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in July 2015, quickly winning the hearts of the Lilywhites supporters thanks to his talent and attitude.

The Belgium international's previous deal was set to expire next summer but speculation about his future has finally ended, much to the delight of the Spurs fans and contingent.

Alderweireld's heartfelt message to the Tottenham supporters was met with joyous celebration:

With the world-class Jose Mourinho having taken the reins at Tottenham, a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium to call home, and along with Alderweireld's new deal, let's not forget two young Spurs stars - Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman - also putting pen to paper in recent weeks, it's safe to say the future is looking very bright indeed for the Lilywhites.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

