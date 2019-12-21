Tottenham star sends message to fans after big announcement

Spurs star Toby Alderweireld has put pen to paper on a new deal which commits him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium outfit until the summer of 2023

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase after signing a new contract with the Premier League club.

As announced on Tottenham’s official website on Friday, Alderweireld has put pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at the North London outfit until the summer of 2023.

Alderweireld, 30, has made 179 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in July 2015, quickly winning the hearts of the Lilywhites supporters thanks to his talent and attitude.

The Belgium international's previous deal was set to expire next summer but speculation about his future has finally ended, much to the delight of the Spurs fans and contingent.

Alderweireld's heartfelt message to the Tottenham supporters was met with joyous celebration:

Extremely happy and honored to sign a new deal at @SpursOfficial . I would like to thank everyone at the club, the staff, my team mates, all the wonderful supporters and of course my family for the support on and off the pitch.

I’m really excited for the future. #COYS pic.twitter.com/8eiEnBwJCB — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) 20 December 2019

The best defender I have ever seen in Lilywhite. Delighted you signed the Ting. — Manny (@Mannythfc) 20 December 2019

You’ve finally signed the ting. Top man. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) 20 December 2019

Love you mate — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) 20 December 2019

Omg no wayyyy! Finally!! Soooo happy with this news, thank you Toby! #COYS — Sam Ramm (@SamRamm) 20 December 2019

You're officially a Spurs legend now. Thank you for all you have done and all you will do. — Chicago Spurs (@chicagospurs) 20 December 2019

Thank you Toby! You're now welcome to have some of my secret stash of biscuits — Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) 20 December 2019

With the world-class Jose Mourinho having taken the reins at Tottenham, a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium to call home, and along with Alderweireld's new deal, let's not forget two young Spurs stars - Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman - also putting pen to paper in recent weeks, it's safe to say the future is looking very bright indeed for the Lilywhites.