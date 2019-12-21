Quick links

Tottenham must consider recalling Cameron Carter-Vickers

Shane Callaghan
Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers is majorly struggling at the moment.

The appointment of Michael O'Neill really isn't working out for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers joined Stoke City on loan from Spurs this past summer but O'Neill's arrival has done him no favours.

The USA international hasn't kicked a ball for the Championship side since November 30 and hasn't even been making the squads in recent weeks.

It's a bit of a problem for Tottenham because they loaned him to City on the assumption that he would play regularly.

 

The big centre-back is still only 21 and therefore these are still vital years for his development.

But if he isn't even making the matchday squad under O'Neill then the North Londoners should seriously consider recalling him and trying to get him another loan next month.

Who benefits if Carter-Vickers spends the next six months playing reserve football? Not Tottenham, not Stoke and certainly not the player himself.

The youngster - who Jan Vertonghen called 'an absolute beast' a few years ago [ESPN] - still has a lot of potential, and time to fulfill it.

But he has to find the right club and the right manager - and it's growing increasingly obvious that he hasn't got either in the Potteries.

