The Rise of Skywalker: The Sith planet of Exegol explained - how it fits into Star Wars canon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduces us to the planet of Exegol but where does it fit in Star Wars canon.

The Star Wars franchise has been giving us a glimpse into the world of Jedi Knights and the Force for over 40 years.

In that time, we've had over 10 films, several TV shows and an ungodly amount of novels and comic books that have worked to expand the lore of the Star Wars universe in order to give us a tangible

However, in the 42 years since A New Hope first hit cinemas, we've exclusively followed the paths of the Jedi and the light side of the Force, never really delving into the evil that our heroes often face.

At long last though, 2019's The Rise of Skywalker finally gives us a proper look at the evil that manifests itself on the dark side of the Force and finally unveils a planet controlled by the Sith and powered by the dark side.

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Exegol in The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker wastes no time at introducing the resurrected Emperor and the Sith planet of Exegol that lies in the Unkown Regions of the Star Wars galaxy.

Exegol is clearly a place strong in the dark side of the Force. Lightning constantly strikes from the sky and the evil energy there has allowed Emperor Palpatine to return, albeit a hollow husk of the Sith lord he once was.

Deep in the Sith temple on Exegol lies a cavernous throne room and the Sith throne itself. This makes it seem the Exegol is the homeworld of the Sith and as far as film viewers are concerned, that is the case.

Re-writing history

However, Exegol is but one of three planets now regarded as the Sith homeworld by Star Wars devotees.

Long before the days of Disney's reign over Star Wars and even before George Lucas's prequel trilogy, it was widely believed that the Sith homeworld was a planet known as Korriban, a place of baron wastelands and immense power.

However, as George Lucas was crafting his prequel trilogy, he called for the planet's name to be changed to something more sinister and something less similar to the Republic capital of Coruscant. The Sith homeworld then became known as Moraband, which is canon to this day.

But then where does The Rise of Skywalker's Exegol sit in the Star Wars canon?

A simple explanation

We've seen throughout the Star Wars saga that the Jedi had a number of temples dotted about across the galaxy.

From the main temple on Coruscant to Luke's hideaway on Ahch-To, there have been several locations of Jedi refuge.

What we've never seen in the films, until now, is a Sith temple.

Despite appearances, Exegol is not the Sith homeworld but simply a planet which is strong in the dark side that the remnants of the Sith Order have claimed in order to rebuild and resurrect the Emperor.