Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers striker Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe scored for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Friday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, signed on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth in January 2019, scored for Rangers in their 3-0 win against 10-man Hibernian away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Friday evening.

Subscribe

After the game, Rangers boss Gerrard raved about the 37-year-old former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Gerrard said about Defoe: “Let's all just admire Jermain Defoe. He’s not going to be around for very much longer. So let's just admire real, high-class forward play.

"There was a lot of pressure on Jermain because of Alfredo. But he handled it. The first touch and second touch are world class and he does what he does.”

Stats

Defoe has made seven starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 11 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The striker also scored one goal in three Scottish League Cup ties for the Gers this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Important player

Defoe has not got the regular playing time that he would have expected at Rangers, but the striker is a very important player for the Gers.

The 37-year-old Englishman will play a major role in Rangers’ quest to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.