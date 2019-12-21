Quick links

Steven Gerrard ‘critical’ about one Rangers aspect last night, disappointed

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won on Friday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that he was disappointed that his side could not score more than the three goals they did against Hibernian.

The Gers won 3-0 against Hibs away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Friday evening.

All three goals came before the home team went down to 10 men on the hour mark.

 

Gerrard has said that he was disappointed that his Rangers side could not score more goals after they had the numerical advantage.

Gerrard said after the match: “The only disappointing thing for me was when we got the red card and we still had a lot of football to be played – continue to strive for more goals. That’s the only thing you can maybe be a bit critical about.”

Harsh?

Rangers were the better side against Hibernian, and one can understand why Gerrard is critical.

True, the Gers got the win, but they should have been hungrier after Hibernian went down to 10 men and should have added more goals to their tally.

The win against Hibernian means that Rangers maintain their pressure on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Rangers are back in action on Boxing Day when they face Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

