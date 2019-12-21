The Rise of Skywalker: The crowd of Sith 'ghosts' explained

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here and delves into the dark side of the Force more than any Star Wars film to come before.

Since Star Wars: A New Hope first released a whopping 42 years ago, a whole galaxy's worth of lore and mythology has evolved over the decades to expand the universe and make the Star Wars galaxy feel like a tangible place.

With each new instalment in the film franchise and every new TV show or comic, we learn a little more about the Star Wars galaxy and the various races and species that inhabit it.

However, while we know almost all there is to know about the Jedi, seeing as we've spent so much time following characters on the light side of the Force, the dark side has always remained shrouded in mystery.

Now though, thanks to The Rise of Skywalker, a little more detail about the sinister Sith Order has come to light.

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

STAR WARS: How The Rise of Skywalker's ending borrows from Return of the Jedi (spoilers)

The Sith world of Exegol

The opening crawl and first few minutes of The Rise of Skywalker waste no time in filling the audience in on exactly where we stand at the start of the film.

The evil Emperor Palpatine has returned from the dead and has sent out a message to the galaxy, warning everyone of an impending attack. Kylo Ren, fearing he has another rival on the dark side, travels to the Emperor's location on the planet Exegol, in the Unknown Regions of the galaxy, to confront the sinister Sith lord.

We see immediately, with lightning constantly striking from the sky, that the planet is hugely unstable and is a place of immense power stemming from the dark side of the Force.

The Sith throne room

That power seems to be centred on Exegol's Sith temple and the throne room within, where Rey and the Emperor face off in the film's final confrontation.

At the centre of it all is a huge and menacing throne that sits alone in a cavernous throne room, the size of a football stadium.

While the throne room is dark and appears devoid of life at first, once the Emperor has Rey in his grip, a little more light reveals that they are, in fact, joined by a crowd of hundreds, if not thousands of dark, hooded figures.

What were those hooded figures?

Upon first viewing, the easiest assumption to draw from the crowd of hooded figures is that they are effectively Sith versions of Force ghosts, who appear as dark, hooded shadows rather than the pale blue beings of light that we see Jedi Knights Obi-Wan and Yoda become.

However, this is actually not the case, somewhat disappointingly.

Instead of being a huge crowd of Sith Force ghosts, drawn to the power of the Sith throne room on Exegol, the thousands of hooded beings are, in fact, members of the Sith Eternal cult, devoted followers to the teachings of the dark side and the reason why Palpatine was able to return.

When Kylo Ren first arrives on Exegol and meets the husk of Emperor Palpatine, in the shadows we see a number of these hooded figures scurrying about, tending to the equipment that is keeping Palpatine's body alive.

The thousands of Sith cultists are also the reason behind the enormous Sith fleet that has been constructed in secret at Exegol as, let's be honest, it would have been quite tricky for a half-dead Palpatine to build hundreds of Star Destroyers on his own.

As we've spent nine films following the journies of Jedi Knights, it's fascinating to see the other side of the Force for once and to delve into the dark side and it's definitely something that could and probably should be explored further in future Star Wars projects.