'Would fit right in after Eriksen goes': Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jack Grealish display in Aston Villa loss today

Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and some Spurs fans think the prospect of him joining has just got that little bit likelier.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Jack Grealish's latest great performance despite another Aston Villa defeat, suggesting that the prospect of the 24-year-old edging closer to a Spurs move is becoming likelier each passing week.

Grealish has been one of the standout players in a struggling Villa team this season, and against Southampton he once again put in a superb performance capped off with a superb effort into the top corner of the Saints net.

Unfortunately, Villa had been three goals down prior to Grealish's goal and it proved little more than a consolation for Dean Smith's charges in front of a deflated Villa Park crowd, now truly worrying they're in a relegation fight.

Grealish was on the verge of joining Spurs 18 months ago, with Villa having lost in the 2017-18 playoff final and subsequently having financial issues, but following Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris’ takeover, the hometown hero ended up staying put.

However, plenty of Tottenham fans on social media - including quite a few who may previously have been sceptical - said that not only were they getting convinced about the 24-year-old's quality, but also hoped that another attempt to sign him could soon be on the cards given his clear quality in a relegation-battling team.

SPURS should put a massive offer in for GREALISH in the summer

he can’t be happy carrying that team round the bullring every week

He must be knackered

he would fit right in after ERIKSEN goes — simon day (@simonday24) December 21, 2019

Said same... Makes perfect sense, type we need when eriksen goes, he'd see the move as massive step up.. Hopefully they go down it'd make it easier to do deal — Jason Lee (@Lee88Jay) December 21, 2019

Go & sign Grealish in January, he don’t wanna be part of that sinking ship! #THFC #COYS — Graham O'Brien (@GrahamScutzy) December 21, 2019

Good player and would like to see him at spurs but the main target has to be Maddison... — Jeffrey rumney (@JeffreyRumney) December 21, 2019

We're not getting Maddison. I fear that ship has sailed. — A D Bryan (@ADZMBV2_0) December 21, 2019

And that's exactly why I still would like to see grealish in a spurs shirt

Has a lot to offer imo — SimplySpurs (@coyslife) December 21, 2019

Villa into the bottom 3..hello summer 2020 , welcome to spurs Jack Grealish... — dezzy (@derrencooke) December 21, 2019

#avfc Tbf looks like Grealish has started to reach his potential. Wasn’t having him before but he’s stepped up in a poor side this season will get a move this summer no doubt. — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) December 21, 2019

In 16 Premier League appearances for Villa this season, Grealish has scored five goals and claimed four assists (Transfermarkt), plus a further two goals and one assist in two League Cup games.

However, Villa are now in the relegation zone, having lost their fourth game on the trot, with Southampton leapfrogging them to 17th place in the table thanks to Danny Ings' two goals either side of Jack Stephens' towering header.

And according to the Daily Mail, Grealish has a £45million buyout clause included in the Villa deal he signed with them last year.