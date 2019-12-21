Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Would fit right in after Eriksen goes': Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jack Grealish display in Aston Villa loss today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa battles for possession with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and some Spurs fans think the prospect of him joining has just got that little bit likelier.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa battles for possession with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Jack Grealish's latest great performance despite another Aston Villa defeat, suggesting that the prospect of the 24-year-old edging closer to a Spurs move is becoming likelier each passing week.

Grealish has been one of the standout players in a struggling Villa team this season, and against Southampton he once again put in a superb performance capped off with a superb effort into the top corner of the Saints net.

 

Unfortunately, Villa had been three goals down prior to Grealish's goal and it proved little more than a consolation for Dean Smith's charges in front of a deflated Villa Park crowd, now truly worrying they're in a relegation fight.

Grealish was on the verge of joining Spurs 18 months ago, with Villa having lost in the 2017-18 playoff final and subsequently having financial issues, but following Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris’ takeover, the hometown hero ended up staying put.

However, plenty of Tottenham fans on social media - including quite a few who may previously have been sceptical - said that not only were they getting convinced about the 24-year-old's quality, but also hoped that another attempt to sign him could soon be on the cards given his clear quality in a relegation-battling team.

In 16 Premier League appearances for Villa this season, Grealish has scored five goals and claimed four assists (Transfermarkt), plus a further two goals and one assist in two League Cup games.

However, Villa are now in the relegation zone, having lost their fourth game on the trot, with Southampton leapfrogging them to 17th place in the table thanks to Danny Ings' two goals either side of Jack Stephens' towering header.

And according to the Daily Mail, Grealish has a £45million buyout clause included in the Villa deal he signed with them last year.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during a training session at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on September 14, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch