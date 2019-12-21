Some Newcastle fans react to Andy Carroll display against Crystal Palace

Andy Carroll was in action for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Andy Carroll against Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool striker Carroll was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Palace at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old striker started the game and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Magpies won 1-0.

Although the former West Ham United player did not have a great game overall and struggled for proper service, he did provide the assist for Miguel Almiron to score what proved to be the winner in the 83rd minute.

According to WhoScored, Carroll took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 56.5%, won five headers, took 42 touches, and made one interception and three clearances.

Below are some of the best comments:

Andy Carroll with the assist again #Nufc — LDG (@LockdownGames93) December 21, 2019

Surely Carroll should've come off. Not playing well today, and looks bang out of energy... #NUFC — Bristol Magpie (@BristolMagpie) December 21, 2019

Get Andy Carroll out of this game!#NUFC — Nick Anton (@RealNickAnton) December 21, 2019

Miguel almiron proving what he can actually do with passes, shame Carroll turned into a truck — Spen (@SpennyboyNUFC) December 21, 2019

Carroll has been our most impressive striker this season yet hasn't scored a goal. Just about sums things up #NUFC — Sean (@seaned75) December 21, 2019

#nufc lool everything is joelinton’s fault according to these #espn commentators. Meanwhile Carroll can do no wrong — NaijaToonArmy (@NaijaToonArmy) December 21, 2019

Not great football first half by either side. We do look the better side but Carroll and Joelinton seem to be all over and not linking up. We need Willems on for his driving powerful runs #NUFC — Angel (@01dunnn) December 21, 2019

I never want to see Carroll in a Newcastle shirt again. It's like playing with an injured horse up front. — Charlie (@CS94DD) December 21, 2019

Carroll’s lack of mobility has been a problem this first half, rather mediocre half #nufc — jake (@IEatOnionRings) December 21, 2019

Encouraging result for Newcastle United

The win against Palace at St. James’ Park was certainly very encouraging for Newcastle, who are now in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Magpies are pulling away from the relegation zone, and it does seem that under manager Steve Bruce, they will be safe from the dreaded drop to the Championship.