Some Newcastle fans react to Andy Carroll display against Crystal Palace

Newcastle player Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Andy Carroll was in action for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Andy Carroll against Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool striker Carroll was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Palace at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old striker started the game and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Magpies won 1-0.

Although the former West Ham United player did not have a great game overall and struggled for proper service, he did provide the assist for Miguel Almiron to score what proved to be the winner in the 83rd minute.

 

According to WhoScored, Carroll took two shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 56.5%, won five headers, took 42 touches, and made one interception and three clearances.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Carroll against Palace.

Below are some of the best comments:

Encouraging result for Newcastle United

The win against Palace at St. James’ Park was certainly very encouraging for Newcastle, who are now in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Magpies are pulling away from the relegation zone, and it does seem that under manager Steve Bruce, they will be safe from the dreaded drop to the Championship.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

