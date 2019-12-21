Quick links

'Serious talent': Kevin Thomson reacts to Rangers announcement

Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have signed the teenager up to a new deal.

Rangers have announced that Nathan Patterson has signed a new deal.

The academy product has signed a contract extension until the year 2022 after impressing Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

Patterson, 18, is yet to make a competitive debut under Gerrard, but he has been training with Rangers' senior side.

Former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson is an academy coach at Auchenhowie these days.

 

And the 35-year-old seems delighted that the promising full-back has put pen to paper.

Here's how Thomson reacted on Twitter:

Patterson has a big future at Rangers and could potentially be a natural replacement for James Tavernier.

The 28-year-old is the club captain but he is often being linked with a move away from Glasgow and despite some shaky displays this season, speculation could resurface in January.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

