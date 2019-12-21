'Serious talent': Kevin Thomson reacts to Rangers announcement

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have signed the teenager up to a new deal.
Rangers have announced that Nathan Patterson has signed a new deal.
The academy product has signed a contract extension until the year 2022 after impressing Gers boss Steven Gerrard.
Patterson, 18, is yet to make a competitive debut under Gerrard, but he has been training with Rangers' senior side.
Former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson is an academy coach at Auchenhowie these days.
And the 35-year-old seems delighted that the promising full-back has put pen to paper.
Here's how Thomson reacted on Twitter:
Serious talent!!!! ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/g7qCR3P2o7— KevinThomsonAcademy (@KThomsonAcademy) December 21, 2019
Patterson has a big future at Rangers and could potentially be a natural replacement for James Tavernier.
The 28-year-old is the club captain but he is often being linked with a move away from Glasgow and despite some shaky displays this season, speculation could resurface in January.
