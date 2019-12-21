'Serious talent': Kevin Thomson reacts to Rangers announcement

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have signed the teenager up to a new deal.

Rangers have announced that Nathan Patterson has signed a new deal.

The academy product has signed a contract extension until the year 2022 after impressing Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

Patterson, 18, is yet to make a competitive debut under Gerrard, but he has been training with Rangers' senior side.

Former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson is an academy coach at Auchenhowie these days.

And the 35-year-old seems delighted that the promising full-back has put pen to paper.

Here's how Thomson reacted on Twitter:

Patterson has a big future at Rangers and could potentially be a natural replacement for James Tavernier.

The 28-year-old is the club captain but he is often being linked with a move away from Glasgow and despite some shaky displays this season, speculation could resurface in January.