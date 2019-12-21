Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Santi Cazorla drops Arsenal hint

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla (L) trains on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Europa League first leg semi-final football match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid at the Emirates...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Spaniard was released by Arsenal in the summer of 2018.

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Chuba Akpom of Arsenal after scoring his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal...

Santi Cazorla has intimated to BBC Sport that he might not be against the idea of returning to Arsenal as a coach to work alongside Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners hired their former midfielder as Unai Emery's replacement as head coach on Friday afternoon.

Arteta, who joined Arsenal in 2011 and retired in 2016, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract in North London.

Cazorla was released by the Emirates Stadium club in the summer of 2018 and revealed last week that he would've stayed on longer had Arsene Wenger still been in charge.

 

The Villarreal playmaker and Arteta struck up a friendship during their time at Arsenal, and Cazorla, now 35, has revealed that he could be tempted to reunite with his old team-mate at London Colney.

He told BBC Sport: "In the future, who knows? I will always be open to helping him because he is my friend and also because of all the things he did for me when I came to England."

Cazorla had a rotten two-year injury spell at Arsenal toward the end of his time in the Premier League but, in terms of talent, he is certainly one of the most gifted players to pass through the club.

And fans of the North Londoners would surely love him back in some capacity to potentially pass on his wisdom.

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal battles for the ball with Marek Suchy and Renato Steffen of Basel during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Arsenal FC and FC Basel 1893 at the...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch