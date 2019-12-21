Santi Cazorla drops Arsenal hint

The Spaniard was released by Arsenal in the summer of 2018.

Santi Cazorla has intimated to BBC Sport that he might not be against the idea of returning to Arsenal as a coach to work alongside Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners hired their former midfielder as Unai Emery's replacement as head coach on Friday afternoon.

Arteta, who joined Arsenal in 2011 and retired in 2016, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract in North London.

Cazorla was released by the Emirates Stadium club in the summer of 2018 and revealed last week that he would've stayed on longer had Arsene Wenger still been in charge.

The Villarreal playmaker and Arteta struck up a friendship during their time at Arsenal, and Cazorla, now 35, has revealed that he could be tempted to reunite with his old team-mate at London Colney.

He told BBC Sport: "In the future, who knows? I will always be open to helping him because he is my friend and also because of all the things he did for me when I came to England."

Cazorla had a rotten two-year injury spell at Arsenal toward the end of his time in the Premier League but, in terms of talent, he is certainly one of the most gifted players to pass through the club.

And fans of the North Londoners would surely love him back in some capacity to potentially pass on his wisdom.