Report: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho planning to reverse failed Mauricio Pochettino decision

Tottenham Hotspur signed Jack Clarke from Leeds United and loaned him back to the Elland Road side but he's barely featured for the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to end Jack Clarke's loan at Leeds United early following a fruitless first half of the season back at Elland Road, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs signed the Whites academy graduate for an undisclosed fee - reported by the outlet as £8.5million - in the summer and, with Mauricio Pochettino's blessing, made an instant return to Elland Road on loan for the 2019-20 season.

However, Clarke has played a mere 19 minutes of Championship football for Marcelo Bielsa's side this term, with only the League Cup providing the 19-year-old with any meaningful senior football, though that came to an end with a second-round exit.

As per the Sky Sports News report, new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is understood to want to have a look at Clarke in training before the club decides whether to put him up for first-team contention at Spurs or loan him again elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Former boss Pochettino was happy to let Clarke return to Elland Road but this has proven a bad call, given he's barely had a look-in at Leeds this term, and as such Mourinho appears eager to reverse his predecessor's failed decision and see what he can offer to the Tottenham setup this term.

Clarke was reported to have been unhappy with how his Leeds loan was panning out already back in September, a report in The Mirror claiming at the time that the player felt he was being ignored by Bielsa, who in turn had reportedly not spoken to the youngster to explain why he had been leaving him out.