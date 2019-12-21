Report makes claim about Carlo Ancelotti, Liverpool and Everton

Carlo Ancelotti is the new Everton manager.

According to Calciomercato.com, newly-appointed Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted to take charge of Liverpool.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Ancelotti’s “dream was Liverpool”, and that the former Chelsea manager told them so after his departure from German club Bayern Munich in September 2017.

Stunning claim

It is a stunning claim from Calciomercato.com, and one that is quite controversial, given that Ancelotti has just been appointed the Everton boss.

Liverpool and Everton are fierce Merseyside rivals, and with the arrival of the Italian to Goodison Park, that is only going to intensify.

Exciting future

Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world, and the former AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid boss is a serial winner.

While the current Everton squad may not be good enough to challenge for the top four of the Premier League, with some good investments in the next two or three transfer windows, they could become a force to be reckoned with under Ancelotti.