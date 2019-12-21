Quick links

Report: Arsenal not happy with Napoli offer for Lucas Torreira

Subhankar Mondal
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is put under pressure by Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December...
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly on Napoli’s radar.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to a report in Calciomercato.com, Arsenal are not happy with the offer that Napoli have made to sign Lucas Torreira in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Napoli are willing to pay €3 million (£2.56m) as loan fee to sign Torreira on an 18-month loan deal from Arsenal next month.

 

The report has also claimed that the Italian club are ready to pay a further €27 million (£23m) to make the deal permanent.

However, Arsenal are not happy with the proposal from the Serie A outfit, but they are waiting to hear from the 23-year-old midfielder, according to the report.

Arsenal stay

Torreira was not always played as a defensive midfielder by Unai Emery, but new head coach Mikel Arteta could have different plans for the Uruguay international.

Perhaps it would be better for the 23-year-old to stay at Arsenal until the end of the season and see how much he features under Arteta in the coming weeks and months.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal kicks the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

