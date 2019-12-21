Quick links

'Oh my', 'Messi will never be as good': Some Rangers fans in awe of 'terrific' player's display

Joe Aribo of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers ran riot last night and Ibrox ace Joe Aribo was in particularly inspired form - many Bears praised his display.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Joe Aribo's performance for Steven Gerrard's side last night as the Ibrox side reduced the gap to the top of the Scottish Premiership table back to two points.

The 23-year-old, who prior to the Hibs game was urged by Gerrard to play with freedom, is looking like a totally different player after being shifted out wide to the right, and once again put in an inspired display for the Ibrox side.

Just four minutes in, Aribo chased down Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano, whose partially blocked clearance fell for Ryan Kent to dispatch a neat finish, while four minutes later, he fired home the second.

Aribo continued to impress for Rangers right until his 75th-minute substitution by Gerrard and plenty of Bears once again raved about the midfielder's exploits on social media:

Rangers added a third shortly after the restart as Jermain Defoe fired beyond Marciano to grab his 14th goal of the season, and Hibs finished the game with ten men as Ryan Porteous was sent off for a bad tackle which sparked a melee on the touchline involving both benches.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

