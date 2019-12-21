'Oh my', 'Messi will never be as good': Some Rangers fans in awe of 'terrific' player's display

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers ran riot last night and Ibrox ace Joe Aribo was in particularly inspired form - many Bears praised his display.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Joe Aribo's performance for Steven Gerrard's side last night as the Ibrox side reduced the gap to the top of the Scottish Premiership table back to two points.

The 23-year-old, who prior to the Hibs game was urged by Gerrard to play with freedom, is looking like a totally different player after being shifted out wide to the right, and once again put in an inspired display for the Ibrox side.

Subscribe

Just four minutes in, Aribo chased down Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano, whose partially blocked clearance fell for Ryan Kent to dispatch a neat finish, while four minutes later, he fired home the second.

Aribo continued to impress for Rangers right until his 75th-minute substitution by Gerrard and plenty of Bears once again raved about the midfielder's exploits on social media:

Our pressing is ridiculously good tonight, Aribo looks better and better on that right side every passing week. — The 3 Bears (@The3BearsPod) 20 December 2019

This change Gerrard has made to swap Arfield and Aribo around may be his best bit of management yet.



Letting Aribo off the leash to express himself and control the right hand side, also tracks back to help Tavernier which we’ve missed this season.



Sublime first 45, same again. — ❕ (@RakoTuke) 20 December 2019

What a difference aribo out wide worked wonders ! — Paul Conway (@Paul5Conway) 20 December 2019

Aribo's best game for us — Jenni C (@JE51CON) 20 December 2019

It's good aribo now looks like he found his position, different player — kiss me teeth (@johndickson40) 20 December 2019

Aribo was class tonight. Dribbling, passing and the wee touches are class. Add that to his quality finish



Keeps playing like this and Messi will never be as good as him ‍♂️ — ᏒᏗᏁᎶᏋᏒᏕ ᏕᎮᏗᏒᏋᏕᏕ (@RangersSparess) 20 December 2019

Excellent win. A proper pumping. Luxury of taking players and off and giving others some minutes. Aribo terrific in his new role. Barisic now standing up to everything. And that was without Morelos and Davis. — Andy McKellar (@AMcKellar89) 20 December 2019

Aribo all day long absolutely majestic on the ball and that finish. Oh my — Cameron Campbell (@Camzyii) 20 December 2019

Rangers added a third shortly after the restart as Jermain Defoe fired beyond Marciano to grab his 14th goal of the season, and Hibs finished the game with ten men as Ryan Porteous was sent off for a bad tackle which sparked a melee on the touchline involving both benches.