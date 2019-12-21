'What an outstanding player':..Some Rangers fans blown away by 'unplayable' £2.2m ace

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers ran riot last night and Ibrox ace Borna Barisic was in particularly inspired form - many Bears praised his display.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Borna Barisic's performance for Steven Gerrard's charges last night as the Ibrox side reduced the gap to the top of the Scottish Premiership table back to two points.

After a tough debut season for Rangers, the 27-year-old looks to have really turned a corner and has made the left-back berth his own in recent months, adding an extra attacking dimension to Gerrard's side.

Barisic, a £2.2million signing from Croatian club NK Osijek in the summer of 2018 (Transfermarkt), was in superb form once again as Hibs had no answer to his surging runs, getting forward with ease and playing his part in a 3-0 hammering.

Rangers took the lead after just four minutes when Joe Aribo chased down Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano, whose partially blocked clearance fell for Ryan Kent to dispatch a neat finish, while four minutes later, the Nigeria international fired home the second.

It was a great display from most of the Rangers players but special praise was sent Barisic's way for his exploits, not to mention his resolve and toughness after being on the receiving end of a Ryan Porteous lunge:



Tell you what while we’re dishing out new extended contracts one should be getting readied for Barisic 100% — GordonL™️2 (@bluebreeze1970s) 20 December 2019

Said it from the moment a seen him run riot against us for Osijek, what an outstanding player Borna Barisic is.



The Croation King - and he’s all ours pic.twitter.com/C5PygMLq5a — TJ (@bornabarisicrsc) 20 December 2019

Borna Barisic..



Take a bow son. Last season, getting ripped to shreds by our support and this season he's actually been unplayable.



He knows what being a Ger is all about. — Andy 'Ginge' Ritchie (@AndyRitchie12) 20 December 2019

Excellent win. A proper pumping. Luxury of taking players and off and giving others some minutes. Aribo terrific in his new role. Barisic now standing up to everything. And that was without Morelos and Davis. — Andy McKellar (@AMcKellar89) 20 December 2019

Royal Mail have called up Borna Barisic to ensure they deliver before xmas. — Rangers Loyal (@RangersLoyal_) 21 December 2019

Borna Barisic has the best delivery of a ball I’ve ever seen in Scottish fitba x — sunshinekid (@sunshinekid10) 20 December 2019

The change in Barisic is outstanding, looked feared last season in comparison to having the whole of Scottish football on strings now my left back — Joshua McGinty (@JoshuaMcGinty_) 20 December 2019

Don't care what anyone says barisic is the best left back we have had since Arthur numan.. Wallace is close thou — True1872Blue (@true1872blue) 20 December 2019

Great 3 points & performance also. Barisic was excellent for me again & proving to be a good one — Thomas (@0408thomas) 20 December 2019

Rangers added a third shortly after the restart as Jermain Defoe fired beyond Marciano to grab his 14th goal of the season, and Hibs finished the game with ten men as Porteous was sent off for his bad tackle on Barisic which sparked a melee on the touchline involving both benches.