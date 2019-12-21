'What an outstanding player':..Some Rangers fans blown away by 'unplayable' £2.2m ace

Quick links

Giuseppe Labellarte
Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers ran riot last night and Ibrox ace Borna Barisic was in particularly inspired form - many Bears praised his display.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Borna Barisic's performance for Steven Gerrard's charges last night as the Ibrox side reduced the gap to the top of the Scottish Premiership table back to two points.

After a tough debut season for Rangers, the 27-year-old looks to have really turned a corner and has made the left-back berth his own in recent months, adding an extra attacking dimension to Gerrard's side.

Barisic, a £2.2million signing from Croatian club NK Osijek in the summer of 2018 (Transfermarkt), was in superb form once again as Hibs had no answer to his surging runs, getting forward with ease and playing his part in a 3-0 hammering.

 

 

Rangers took the lead after just four minutes when Joe Aribo chased down Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano, whose partially blocked clearance fell for Ryan Kent to dispatch a neat finish, while four minutes later, the Nigeria international fired home the second.

It was a great display from most of the Rangers players but special praise was sent Barisic's way for his exploits, not to mention his resolve and toughness after being on the receiving end of a Ryan Porteous lunge:

Rangers added a third shortly after the restart as Jermain Defoe fired beyond Marciano to grab his 14th goal of the season, and Hibs finished the game with ten men as Porteous was sent off for his bad tackle on Barisic which sparked a melee on the touchline involving both benches.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

